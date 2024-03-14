Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Papua New Guinea will tour Malaysia to play a two-match T20I series. The first match of the series will be played on Saturday, March 16, and the second match is scheduled to be played on Sunday, March 17. Both matches are scheduled to be played at the YSD-UKM Cricket Oval in Bangi.

This will be the first bilateral series between the two teams. Papua New Guinea last played a T20I match in a Tri-Series against Hong Kong and Nepal. They defeated Nepal in the final of the series by 86 runs after posting a total of 171 runs for the loss of eight wickets in 20 overs. Tony Ura won the Player of the Match award in the final.

Malaysia last played a T20I game in the Malaysia Open T20 Championship 2024. Bahrain, Kuwait, Vanuatu, and Tanzania were also a part of the tournament. Malaysia finished in second place with three wins in four matches. They went on to face Bahrain in the final, where Bahrain chased down the target of 78 runs in 15.4 overs with eight wickets in hand.

Papua New Guinea are ranked in 19th position in the ICC Rankings with a 143 rating. Malaysia are in 25th place with a rating of 125.

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea Head to Head in T20Is

Malaysia and Papua New Guinea have played a total of four T20I matches so far. Malaysia have won one match, while Papua New Guinea have been victorious on three occasions. Malaysia last defeated Papua New Guinea in a T20I match in 2022.

Matches Played: 4

Malaysia Won: 1

Papua New Guinea Won: 3

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Saturday, March 16

Match 1 - Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea, 8:00 AM

Sunday, March 17

Match 2 - Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea, 8:00 AM

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Malaysia vs Papua New Guinea T20I Series 2024: Full Squads

Malaysia

Ahmed Aqeel, Ahmed Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Khizar Hayat, Pavandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Hafizs (wk), Syed Aziz, Wan Muhammad Azam (wk), Anwar Rahman, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat, Vijay Unni

Papua New Guinea

Hiri Hiri, Lega Siaka, Sese Bau, Assad Vala (c), Charles Amini, Norman Vanua, Hila Vare (wk), Kiplin Doriga (wk), Tony Ura (wk), Alei Nao, Chad Soper, Jack Gardner, John Kariko, Kabua Morea, Nosaina Pokana, Semo Kamea

