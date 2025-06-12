Malaysia vs Pondicherry 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Team is all set to host a young and emerging Pondicherry Team for a five-match ODI series, starting from Friday, June 13. All matches will be hosted by the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

The hosts recently featured in a Quadrangular series with Thailand, Singapore and Saudi Arabia. Under the leadership of Syed Aziz, Malaysia emerged as the winner of the series after defeating Saudi Arabia by 18 runs in the final.

Virandeep Singh top-scored for the team with the bat, scoring 218 runs in seven matches at an average of 43 and a strike rate of 128. Vijay Unni, on the other hand, picked up 10 wickets at an economy of five and impressed with the ball.

Aman Khan and Akash Kargave will be the players to watch out for Pondicherry after representing the senior team in various domestic tournaments. During the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, Aman Khan impressed everyone with his all-round ability and finished the tournament with an impressive 250 runs and 13 wickets in seven games.

Apart from them, all the other players of the team have a perfect opportunity to showcase their talent and skills against a competitive and experienced Malaysian side in this five-match series.

Malaysia vs Pondicherry 2025: Full Schedule (All timings are in IST)

Friday, June 13

1st Unofficial ODI: Pondicherry XI vs Malaysia, 7:30 AM

Sunday, June 15

2nd Unofficial ODI: Pondicherry XI vs Malaysia, 7:30 AM

Wednesday, June 18

3rd Unofficial ODI: Pondicherry XI vs Malaysia, 7:30 AM

Saturday, June 21

4th Unofficial ODI: Pondicherry XI vs Malaysia, 7:30 AM

Monday, June 23

5th Unofficial ODI: Pondicherry XI vs Malaysia, 7:30 AM

Malaysia vs Pondicherry 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the Malaysia vs Pondicherry 2025 will be available on the FanCode app and website.

Malaysia vs Pondicherry 2025: Full Squads

Malaysia

Khizar Hayat, Ahmad Faiz, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh, Sharvin Muniandy, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Vijay Unni, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Ainool Hafizs, Aslam Khan, Rizwan Haider, Amir Khan, Muhammad Aiman, Wan Azam, Muhammad Azhar

Pondicherry XI

Raghav Goyal, Akash Pougajendy, Nitin Pranav, Akash Kargave, Gautam Shastry, Siva Murugan, Ayudh Sharma, Mohammed Shafeequddin, Aman Khan, Adil Tunda, Sidak Singh, Raghavan Ramamoorthy, Pravin R, Parameeswaran Sivaraman, Paras Ratnaparkhe, Krishna Pandey

