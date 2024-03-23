Malaysia XI vs Singapore XI T20 Series 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

Singapore XI will tour Malaysia to play three T20 matches against Malaysia XI. The series starts on Saturday, March 23 and will be played at the Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

The first two matches will be played on Saturday, while the last match of the series is scheduled to take place on Sunday, March 24.

Ahmad Faiz will lead the Malaysian side, while Aritra Dutta has been appointed captain of Singapore. Both teams have a blend of youth and experience and they will likely deliver a cracker of a contest.

Malaysia recently featured in a two-match T20I series against Papua New Guinea this month. The series ended 1-1, as both teams secured a victory each. Malaysia won the second game by 63 runs after posting a total of 161 runs for the loss of four wickets. Virandeep Singh scored an unbeaten 65 runs off 46 deliveries and took four wickets for just eight runs. He won the Player of the Match award and will feature in this upcoming series as well.

Singapore last competed in the ACC Men’s Challenger Cup in February this year. They topped Group B with two wins in three matches. They lost the semi-final game against Cambodia and won the third-place play-off match against Japan.

Malaysia XI vs Singapore XI T20 Series: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, March 23

Match 1 - Malaysia XI vs Singapore XI, 7:00 AM

Match 2 - Malaysia XI vs Singapore XI, 12:00 PM

Sunday, March 24

Match 3 - Malaysia XI vs Singapore XI, 8:00 AM

Malaysia XI vs Singapore XI T20 Series: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode

Malaysia XI vs Singapore XI T20 Series: Full Squads

Malaysia XI

Ahmed Aqeel, Ahmed Faiz (c), Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Aiman Zaquan, Ammar Haizad, Hamzah Panggi, Haziq Haiqal Idris, Muhammad Akram Malek, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh, Ainool Hafizs (wk), Hairil Harisan (wk), Syed Aziz (wk), Wan Muhammad Azam (wk), Fitri Sham, Muhammad Azri Azhar, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Syazrul Ezat, and Vijay Unni.

Singapore XI

Aritra Dutta (c), Arjun Mutreja, Jeevan Santhanam, Raoul Sharma, Rohan Rangarajan, Ishaan Sawney, Ramesh Kalimuthu, Thilipan Omaidurai, Aman Desai (wk), Aahan Achar, Akshay Puri, Anantha Krishna, Rahul Sheshadri, Sachin Banamali, and Vinoth Baskaran.

Brand-new app in a brand-new avatar! Download Cric Rocket for fast cricket scores, rocket flicks, super notifications and much more!