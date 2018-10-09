Malaysian Cricket Team chases the target within 1.4 overs in a T20

Malaysia made quick work of the target

In the ongoing ICC World Twenty20 Asia Region Qualifier matches being held in Kuala Lumpur, the Malaysian cricket team were given a target of 6 runs to chase in 8 overs on the basis of the DLS method by the Myanmar team. They chased it down in only 1.4 overs with the winning shot being a six.

Batting first, the Myanmar cricket team put on a dismal performance with the bat scoring only 9 runs losing 8 wickets before the rain stopped play in the 11th over. After a delay, the target for was set at 6 runs and they were given 8 overs to complete the chase. Although Malaysia lost 2 wickets and won the game on the 10th ball of their innings.

Pavandeep Singh, the Indian-origin fast arm bowler from Malaysia was the pick of the bowlers taking 5 wickets in his quota of 4 overs and giving away only 3 runs. He ended with an economy of just 0.75. Anwar Rahman picked two wickets while the other wicket of the Myanmar innings was a run-out. The highest score in the Myanmar team was only 3 runs and even that didn't come from a batsman but from a bowler.

Malaysia lost both their openers for a duck in the chase. Suhan Alagaratnam scored a six off Khin Aye to seal the game in the 2nd over. Pavandeep Singh was awarded the man-of-the-match as Malaysia walked away with two points.

This is probably the only instance in the game when the target could have been chased with one shot. The fact that only 67 deliveries were needed to complete this game shows the dominance of the Malaysian team. Myanmar, however, will now have to sit down and rethink their strategies if they are to survive in this game.