Malaysian Open T20I Championship 2024: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association (MCA) is all set to host the Malaysian Open T20I Championship, starting on Tuesday, March 5. Bayuemas Oval in Pandamaran will host all the matches of the campaign.

The competition is going to be an International tournament and five teams are set to take part - Malaysia, Bahrain, Kuwait, Tanzania, and Vanuatu. All five teams will stay in Malaysia, having taken part in the ICC CWC Challenge League Playoff 2024 campaign.

Each team will play a total of four games in a single round-robin format with the top two teams at the end of the league stage moving to the grand finale, scheduled on March 11. The third and fourth-ranked teams will lock horns in the third-place playoff.

Virandeep Singh will lead the Malaysian side while Haider Butt will captain Bahrain. Mohammed Aslam will lead Kuwait with Abhik Patwa captaining Tanzania and Joshua Nipiko guiding Vanuatu.

Malaysia have played a total of 70 T20Is so far with 41 of them being victorious while they suffered defeats in 26 encounters. They will enter this campaign as the most successful side in this particular format.

This series will give sides like Vanuatu an ideal platform to compete with experienced cricketers and make it big for their upcoming series soon.

Malaysian Open T20I Championship 2024: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All Times in IST)

March 5, Tuesday

Match 1 - Tanzania vs Vanuatu, 7:15 AM

Match 2 - Kuwait vs Bahrain, 11:15 AM

March 6, Wednesday

Match 3 - Kuwait vs Tanzania, 7:15 AM

Match 4 - Malaysia vs Vanuatu, 11:15 AM

March 7, Thursday

Match 5 - Bahrain vs Malaysia, 7:15 AM

Match 6 - Vanuatu vs Kuwait, 11:15 AM

March 9, Saturday

Match 7 - Kuwait vs Malaysia, 7:15 AM

Match 8 - Bahrain vs Tanzania, 11:15 AM

March 10, Sunday

Match 9 - Vanuatu vs Bahrain, 7:15 AM

Match 10 - Malaysia vs Tanzania, 11:15 AM

March 11, Monday

Third Place Playoff, 7:15 AM

Final, 11:15 AM

Malaysian Open T20I Championship 2024: Telecast & Live-Streaming Details

FanCode app and website will live stream the Malaysian Open T20I Championship 2024. However, there is no live telecast of the tournament for fans in India.

Malaysian Open T20I Championship 2024: Full Squads

Malaysia

Ahmed Faiz, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Amir, Zubaidi Zulkifle, Khizar Hayat, Sharvin Muniandy, Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Hafizs (wk), Syed Aziz (wk), Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq, Pavandeep Singh, Rizwan Haider, Vijay Unni.

Bahrain

Haider Butt (c), Sohail Ahmed, Ubaid Minhas, Imran Anwar, Junaid Aziz, Sarfaraz Ali, Sathaiya Veerapathiran, Ahmer Bin Nasir (wk), Umer Toor (wk), Abdul Majid Abbasi, Ali Dawood, Majid Malik, Rizwan Butt, Sachin Kumar.

Kuwait

Clinto Anto, Mohammad Amin, Nimish Latheef, Ravija Sandaruwan, Bilal Tahir, Mohammed Aslam (c), Parvinder Kumar, Yasin Patel, Meet Bhavsar (wk), Usman Patel (wk), Mirza Ahmed, Mohamed Shafeeq, Sayed Monib, Shiraz Khan.

Tanzania

Abhik Patwa (c), Akhil Anil, Ivan Selemani, Jumanne Masquater, Mohamed Yunusu Issa, Seif Athumani, Kassim Nassoro Mussa, Ramesh Alluri, Salum Jumbe Ally, Zamoyoni Jaboneke, Abdallah Jabiri (wk), Mohamed Omary (wk), Ally Mpeka Kimote, Johnson Nyambo, Laksh Bakrania, Mohamed Simba, Sanjay Kumar Thakor, Yalinde Nkanya.

Vanuatu

Clement Tommy, Junior Kaltapau, Ronald Tari, Womejo Wotu, Joshua Rasu (c), Nalin Nipiko, Patrick Matautaava, Jamal Vira (wk), Jarryd Allan (wk), Apolinaire Stephen, Darren Wotu, Simpson Obed, Tim Cutler, Williamsing Nalisa.

