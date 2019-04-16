×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Malinga's form critical for Mumbai Indians: Rohit

IANS
NEWS
News
10   //    16 Apr 2019, 09:56 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai: Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma and Lasith Malinga during the 31st match of IPL 2019 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on April 15, 2019. (Photo: Sandip Mahankal/IANS)

Mumbai, April 16 (IANS) Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma has showered praise on Lasith Malinga, saying that they missed the Sri Lankan fast bowler in their previous matches of the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League and that his performance is very critical for the team.

Malinga, who was recalled into the side at the expense of the injured Alzarri Joseph, picked up four wickets to restrict Royal Challengers Bangalore to 171, which his side chased down with an over to spare at the Wankhede Stadium here on Monday.

"Lasith's performance matters a lot to us. We missed him for a few games. His form is very critical for Mumbai. Trust me, with all that he has done over the years, bowling at the death at the Wankhede is very difficult," Rohit said after the match.

"Credit goes to the bowlers in general for restricting a good RCB batting line-up to 170 odd," he added.

Malinga, who was adjudged the Player of the Match for his brilliant figures of 4-31, admitted it had been tough for him in the last couple of weeks but he wanted to give his 100 per cent.

"It's been tough for me in the last couple of weeks, because I had to go back to Sri Lanka to play domestic cricket. But I realised wherever I play I got to give my 100 per cent and today I did my best and we won the game," said Malinga.

The Mumbai skipper also praised Hardik Pandya whose late cameo of 37 not out, guided Mumbai Indians to a five-wicket win, saying that the all-rounder wanted to prove a point with bat and ball.

"His (Hardik) hitting has been helping the team and him as well, to move forward. This is something he wanted to do because he didn't have a lot of time before coming to the IPL. So he wanted to prove a point to himself with the bat and ball, than to anyone else. The way he is hitting it gives us confidence as a team that there is someone who can hit that well at the end and win crucial games," said Rohit.

Mumbai now have five wins from eight matches in the ongoing IPL and will now take on Delhi Capitals at the Feroz Shah Kotla in their next encounter on Thursday.

IANS
NEWS
IPL 2019: Know your team - Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians and their road ahead
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians share an update on Rohit Sharma's injury
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Rajasthan Royals
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against Royal Challengers Bangalore
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: 3 players that could turn the tables for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
Mumbai Indians' best XI of all times
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI against Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians' strongest playing XI against the Kings XI Punjab
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 32 | Today, 02:30 PM
Kings XI Punjab
Rajasthan Royals
KXIP VS RR preview
Match 31 | Yesterday
RCB 171/7 (20.0 ov)
MI 172/5 (19.0 ov)
Mumbai Indians won by 5 wickets
RCB VS MI live score
Match 33 | Tomorrow, 02:30 PM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Chennai Super Kings
SRH VS CSK preview
Match 34 | Thu, 18 Apr, 02:30 PM
Delhi Capitals
Mumbai Indians
DC VS MI preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
Pakistan in England 2019
Tri-Series in Ireland 2019
English County Championship Division Two
English County Championship Division One
England in Ireland 2019
Pakistan Women in South Africa 2019
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Afghanistan in Scotland 2019
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us