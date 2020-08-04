Malmo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 3 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2020 had its first day of action on August 3, with the five teams from Group A playing a couple of matches each. The other five teams in Group B will have to wait a while to get into the swing of things as Day 2 would also see the matches featuring the Group A teams only.

Malmohus Cricket Club and Karlskrona Cricket Club are the early front-runners in Group A, with both the teams having won their two matches on the opening day. Malmohus Cricket Club occupy the top spot in the points table due to their superior net run rate.

While Malmohus Cricket Club defeated Evergreen Cricket Club and Helsingborg Royals Sports Club, Karlskrona Cricket Club got the better of Malmo Kings Cricket Club as well as Evergreen Cricket Club.

Malmo Kings Cricket Club are the only other team to have registered a win on the opening day of the Malmo T10 League 2020. They put it across Helsingborg Royals Sports Club in the opening match of the tournament but were on the receiving end against Karlskrona Cricket Club later in the day.

Evergreen Cricket Club and Helsingborg Royals Sports Club did not register a point on Day 1 of the Malmo T10 League 2020, losing both their matches with the latter placed last in the points table due to their inferior net run rate.

With two teams making it through to the semi-finals from each Group, August 4 would see some riveting action with the qualifiers from Group A being decided today.

Following are the team standings in Group A after the first day of matches in the Malmo T10 League 2020 -

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Abinash Panda of Helsingborg Royals Sports Club is the highest run-scorer after the first day of action in the Malmo T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 76 runs in the two matches he has played with an unbeaten 42 as his highest score. These runs comprise 5 fours and a solitary six although he has been relatively on the slower side with a strike rate of 116.92.

Rizwan Ashraf of Malmohus Cricket Club occupies the second spot in the list of highest run-getters. He has amassed 68 runs with an unbeaten 59-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 234.48 and include 2 fours and 7 maximums, the most by any batsman in the tournament so far.

Dheeraj Malhotra, another player from Malmohus Cricket Club, is on the third position in the highest run-scorers' chart of the Malmo T10 League 2020. He has scored 63 runs in the two matches with his unbeaten 60 being the highest individual score of the league to date. Malhotra has an acceptable strike rate of 140.00 and has struck 5 fours and 2 sixes.

With today being the final day of league matches in Group A, all the batsmen would be fighting it out to emerge as the top run-getter of the Malmo T10 League 2020 after the group encounters.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Dattu Appaji of Karlskrona Cricket Club is the highest wicket-taker after the opening day of the Malmo T10 League 2020. He took 5 wickets in the two matches he played with a best effort of 3/16. Appaji also has a decent economy rate of 7.00.

Faraz Muneer of Malmohus Cricket Club and Asif Kalyal of Evergreen Cricket Club have both taken 4 wickets in the two matches they have played and follow Aapaji in the list of highest wicket-takers.

Muneer is placed at the second spot due to his superior strike rate of 4.50. He has a best spell of 3/19 but has been slightly more expensive with an economy rate of 8.33. Kalyal has a sensational spell of 3/6 as his best bowling effort and has an excellent economy rate of 6.60.

All the bowlers would be looking to leapfrog Appaji and finish as the highest wicket-taker after the league stage matches of Group A of the Malmo T10 League 2020.