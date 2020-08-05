Malmo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 4 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2020 has reached the halfway stage of the group phase with the semi-finalists identified from Group A. The five teams from Group B will be seen in action for the first time on August 5 as they fight it out for the remaining two knockout spots.

Malmohus Cricket Club have finished atop Group A with 8 points to their credit, having won all their 4 league stage encounters. They would be facing the second-placed team in Group B in one of the semi-final matches.

Karlskrona Cricket Club finished as the runners-up in Group A of the Malmo T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their name. They defeated all the other teams apart from Malmohus Cricket Club in the league stage encounters and would be crossing swords against the Group B toppers in the other semi-final.

Evergreen Cricket Club completed their Group A engagements on the third spot with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Malmo Kings Cricket Club and Helsingborg Royals Sports Club, but were on the receiving end against Malmohus Cricket Club and Karlskrona Cricket Club to be knocked out of the semi-final race. They would be facing the third-placed team from Group B in the shield final.

Malmo Kings Cricket Club and Helsingborg Royals Sports Club were knocked out of the Malmo T10 League 2020 with two and no points to their names respectively. Malmo Kings Cricket Club registered their only win against Helsingborg Royals Sports Club, while the latter lost all their encounters in the tournament.

The action would now move to Group B, with the remaining 5 teams playing each other over the next couple of days to identify the other two semi-finalists.

Following are the final team standings in Group A of the Malmo T10 League 2020 -

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Ahmer Ali of Evergreen Cricket Club emerged as the highest run-getter after the completion of Group A matches in the Malmo T10 League 2020. He has amassed 114 runs in the four matches he has played, with his unbeaten 79 being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. These runs have come at an impressive strike rate of 193.22, along with 6 fours and 8 sixes.

Sanjeev Sharma of Karlskrona Cricket Club occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-scorers. He has accumulated 109 runs with an unbeaten 35-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an acceptable strike rate of 137.97 and include 6 fours and 5 hits over the ropes.

Dheeraj Malhotra of Malmohus Cricket Club is on the third position in the highest run-scorers' chart of the Malmo T10 League 2020. He has scored 104 runs in the four matches, with his top score being an unbeaten 60. Malhotra has a decent strike rate of 148.57, and has struck 11 fours and 2 maximums.

The batsmen from the five teams in Group B would now have an opportunity to display their wares and emerge as the top run-getter after the group stage of the Malmo T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Asif Kalyal of Evergreen Cricket Club and Sameer Sidhanti of Karlskrona Cricket Club have both taken 7 wickets in the four matches they have played to finish as the highest wicket-takers of Group A of the Malmo T10 League 2020.

Kalyal is placed at the top of the wicket-taking charts due to his superior strike rate of 6.28. He also has an exceptional economy rate of 6.00 with a best bowling effort of 3/6 and is the only bowler to have taken two 3-wicket hauls in the tournament to date.

Sidhanti, who occupies the second spot, has been slightly on the expensive side with an economy rate of 8.25. He has a spell of 3/5 as his best bowling effort.

Nazar Mohammad of Evergreen Cricket Club is among four bowlers who have taken 6 wickets so far in the Malmo T10 League 2020. He owns the third position on the list due to his superior strike rate of 7.00. Mohammad has produced a sensational spell of 4/7, the best bowling figures of the league to date, and has an acceptable economy rate of 7.28.

Over the next couple of days, the bowlers from Group B would have the chance to overhaul Kalyal and Sidhanti at the top of the highest wicket-takers chart of the Malmo T10 League 2020.