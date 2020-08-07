Malmo T10 League 2020: Most runs, most wickets and points table until August 6 (Updated)

The Malmo T10 League 2020 has reached its decisive phase with the champions to be crowned today. The two semi-finals will be played on August 7, followed by the fifth-place and third-place playoff matches as well as the all-important final.

Ariana Cricket Club finished atop Group B with 8 points to their credit, after they won all their league stage encounters including their win against Ariana AKIF via the Golden Ball. They would be facing Karlskrona Cricket Club, the runners-up in Group A, in the second semi-final today.

Ariana AKIF finished as the runners-up in Group B of the Malmo T10 League 2020 with 6 points to their name. They defeated all the other teams apart from Ariana Cricket Club in the league stage encounters and would be crossing swords against Malmohus Cricket Club, the Group A toppers, in the first semi-final.

Malmo Cricket Club completed their Group B engagements at the third spot with 4 points in their kitty. They got the better of Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening apart from a win by default against Gothenburg Cricket Club, but were on the receiving end against Ariana Cricket Club and Ariana AKIF to be knocked out of the semi-final race. They would be facing Evergreen Cricket Club, the third-placed team from Group A, in the shield final.

Karlskrona Zalmi Cricketforening were knocked out of the Malmo T10 League 2020 with two points to their name courtesy the walkover against Gothenburg Cricket Club, although the points table below incorrectly shows two wins for them.

Gothenburg Cricket Club finished with the wooden spoon in Group B, after having been removed from the tournament post their first encounter against Ariana AKIF.

Following are the team standings in the two groups of the Malmo T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage action -

Malmo T10 League Group A Points Table

Malmo T10 League Group B Points Table

Malmo T10 League top batting and bowling stars

Most Runs

Malmo T10 League Highest Run-scorers

Debarchan Dash of Ariana AKIF has emerged as the highest run-getter of the Malmo T10 League 2020 after the conclusion of the group stage matches. He has smashed 149 runs in the four matches he has played with his 91-run knock being the highest individual score of the tournament so far. Dash's runs have come at an extraordinary strike rate of 240.32, and include 11 fours and 14 sixes.

Naser Baluch, another player from Ariana AKIF, occupies the second spot on the list of highest run-scorers. He has amassed 120 runs in the four matches he has played, with a 42-run knock as his highest score. These runs have come at an outstanding strike rate of 240.00 and comprise 16 maximums, the most by any batsman to date. Surprisingly, he has not hit a single four.

Ahmer Ali of Evergreen Cricket Club is on the third position in the highest run-scorers' chart of the Malmo T10 League 2020. He has accumulated 114 runs in the four matches he has played, with an unbeaten 79 as his highest score. Ali has an impressive strike rate of 193.22 and has struck 6 fours along with 8 hits over the ropes.

With the four semi-finalists scheduled to play two matches each today apart from the solitary match between the third-placed teams of the two groups, any of the batsmen from the six teams could finish as the highest run-scorer of the Malmo T10 League 2020.

Most Wickets

Malmo T10 League Highest Wicket-takers

Asif Kalyal of Evergreen Cricket Club and Sameer Sidhanti of Karlskrona Cricket Club have both taken 7 wickets in the four matches they have played to finish as the highest wicket-takers of the Malmo T10 League 2020 after the group stage action.

Kalyal is placed at the top of the wicket-taking charts due to his superior strike rate of 6.28. He also has an exceptional economy rate of 6.00 with a best bowling effort of 3/6 and is the only bowler to have taken two 3-wicket hauls in the tournament to date.

Sidhanti, who occupies the second spot, has been slightly on the expensive side with an economy rate of 8.25. He has a spell of 3/5 as his best bowling effort.

Hamed Arabzai of Ariana Cricket Club is among five bowlers who have taken 6 wickets so far in the Malmo T10 League 2020. He owns the third position on the list due to his superior strike rate of 5.00. Arabzai has an acceptable economy rate of 7.60 with a spell of 3/8 as his best bowling effort.

With so many bowlers bunched close together, all of them would fancy their chances to emerge as the highest wicket-taker of the Malmo T10 League 2020.