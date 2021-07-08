Malta vs Belgium T20I 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Malta will host Belgium in a five-match T20I series at the Marsa Sports Club in Malta. While the first two matches will take place on Thursday, the third game is scheduled for Friday.

The remaining two matches of the series are set to be held on Saturday at the same venue.

Malta last played a T20I series against Bulgaria in September 2020. They won the first two matches of the four-match series by 57 runs and eight wickets respectively. The last two games were abandoned without a ball being bowled due to continuous heavy rains.

Belgium, on the other hand, last played a tournament towards the end of August when they met Luxembourg and the Czech Republic twice each. While they defeated Luxembourg by 37 and 49 runs in both matches, they also recorded 46 and 87-run wins over Czech Republic.

Both teams head into the series on the back of winning form and will look to continue their fine run in the shortest format of the game.

Malta vs Belgium T20I 2021: Full schedule & match timings (All times in IST)

1st T20I: 8 July 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 1:00 PM

2nd T20I: 8 July 2021 (Thursday)

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 6:00 PM

3rd T20I: 9 July 2021 (Friday)

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 4:30 PM

4th T20I: 10 July 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 1:00 PM

5th T20I: 10 July 2021 (Saturday)

Venue: Marsa Sports Club, Malta at 6:00 PM

Malta vs Belgium T20I 2021: Live streaming details

Fancode will stream the match of the series for fans in India.

Malta vs Belgium T20I 2021: Squads

Malta

Bikram Arora (c), Washeem Abbas, Sujesh Appu, Samuel Aquilina, Muhammed Bilal, Ashok Bishnoi, Gopal Chaturvedi, Heinrich Gericke, Zeeshan Khan, Niraj Khanna, Haroon Mughal, Amar Sharma, Ravinder Singh, Samuel Mangat Stanislaus, Varun Thamotharam.

Belgium

Shaheryar Butt (c), Khalid Ahmadi, Saqlain Ali, Murid Ekrami, Sazzad Hosen, Syed Jamil, Hakim Khaksar, Latif Mamoon, Nemish Mehta, Sherul Mehta, Muhammad Muneeb, Burman Niaz, Ashiqullah Said, Sheraz Sheikh, Hadisullah Tarakhel, Wahidullah Usmani, Saber Zakhil.

