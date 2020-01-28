Marcus Stoinis believes he can be an all-round option for Australia despite opening exploits in BBL 2019-20

Stoinis will end up as the leading run-scorer in this year's BBL.

After performing phenomenally with the bat as an opener in the ongoing Big Bash League for the Melbourne Stars, Marcus Stoinis has insisted that notwithstanding his exploits with the bat as an opener in the T20 competition, he can still break into the Australian team as an all-round option.

In what has been a striking deviation from his routine, Stoinis has reinvented himself as an opener in this edition of the BBL and is the leading run-scorer in the tournament, having amassed a total of 607 runs in 14 innings at an incredible average of 60.70.

However, the 30-year-old’s fireworks at the top of the order might not necessarily translate to a national team call-up, where David Warner and Aaron Finch are already locked in as the team’s openers.

However, Stoinis believes that he can still be a cogent all-round option for the Aussies and that his experience of having batted in different positions throughout his career helps him readjust in no time.

The Melbourne Stars talisman went on to add that he’s doing everything in his power to make the selectors sit up and take notice, whilst stating that the upcoming IPL campaign, wherein he’ll represent the Delhi Capitals, will also be a good platform where he can further strengthen his credentials to be picked in the national team fold by putting in match-winning performances.

“For me, I'm not too worried because I've batted everywhere my whole career.

"I'll go to the IPL in two months and most likely I'll be batting five or six. So to me, I see it as I'm adaptable, I'm trying to do everything I can in the game and if the selectors see it as 'you're an opening batsman' or whatever, that's up to them.

So I'm very aware, I'm just enjoying what I'm doing. I understand that the national selectors wanted me to go back to domestic cricket, or Big Bash cricket and dominate, so hopefully, I've sent that message."