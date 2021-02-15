Mark Boucher acknowledges South Africa's 'bravery' following their 2-1 T20I series loss

South Africa's head coach, Mark Boucher has commended the courageous approach with which an inexperienced Proteas team played in the recently-concluded T20I series against Pakistan.

Although South Africa lost the series 2-1, they were in with a chance of wrapping up all three matches. However, their mistakes during a critical juncture in each game cost them the win. This is something Mark Boucher pointed out during his virtual press conference following the conclusion of the 3rd T20I:

"I think you can pretty much analyze any moment in T20 cricket but, in the first T20, overs 6-10 when we were batting, we only got 15 runs. That was a big issue and we probably did lose the game there. So yes, we probably could have done better there. The key moments really cost us here, and for me, as a coach, we have spoken about that and we'll continue to try and get through to guys so they don't make the same mistakes again."

Mark Boucher impressed with Shamsi, Hendricks, and Miller

Mark Boucher acknowledged several positives for South Africa in the series, including Tabraiz Shamsi's bowling and the likes of Reeza Hendricks and David Miller getting amongst the runs. Overall, it was a pretty encouraging show from the less-experienced unit, who grabbed their chances to show their talent.

"The guys showed a bit of bravery with the way they played, though I wish we had been a bit smarter in the way we played the game at certain stages. What I've seen is encouraging," said Mark Boucher.

"A lot of positives, some youngsters coming through and Shamsi bowled really well throughout the series. Reeza [Hendricks] played nicely, and David [Miller]'s knock towards the end was great; good to see him back in the runs. The bowling I thought we did really well, there were times with the bat when we perhaps didn't do that well but enough encouragement overall," elaborated Boucher.

It is imperative to note that apart from David Miller, nobody in the South African team has featured in more than 30 T20Is. Heinrich Klaasen, South Africa's interim T20I captain, has only 13 T20I caps to his name.