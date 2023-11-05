Marsh Cup 2023 top run-getters and wicket-takers after New South Wales vs Western Australia match (Updated) ft. Daniel Hughes and Andrew Tye

Table toppers Western Australia lost by two wickets to New South Wales in the 13th match of Marsh Cup 2023 at Cricket Central in Sydney.

On a relatively good batting track, New South Wales sent in Western Australia to bat first. Opener D'Arcy Short went early for a two-ball duck. A few overs later, Cameron Bancroft also followed suit for just six runs.

However, Josh Philippe and Sam Whiteman stitched an 82-run third wicket partnership to bail their side out of trouble. Philippe went on to score 61 runs off 60 balls, featuring 10 fours and one six, with Whiteman smacking 41 runs off 53 balls, including four fours and one six.

In the middle overs, Nick Hobson and Ashton Turner contributed a few valuable runs 216 runs before WA were bundled out in 42.2 overs for 216. Medium pacer William Salzmann was the standout bowler with a four-wicket haul for NSW.

In response, New South Wales started on a good note despite losing Daniel Hughes for just 23 runs. Opener Blake Macdonald was the star batter for NSW, scoring 81 off 93 balls, laced with nine boundaries.

He built a good 75-run second wicket partnership with Matthew Gilkes (43 off 37) to keep the side in the hunt. In the death overs, despite losing wickets, Oliver Davies' 30-run unbeaten knock sealed the deal for NSW in 42 overs with two wickets remaining.

Jason Behrendorff scalped two wickets with Andew Tye bagging three wickets for Western Australia. However, their efforts were not enough. On that note, let’s take a look at the top run scorers and wicket-takers of Marsh Cup, 2023.

Marsh Cup 2023 Most Runs List

Queensland opener Ben McDermott is the current leading run-scorer with 306 runs from four innings at an average of 76.5. NSW opener Daniel Hughes is the second top-scorer with 257 runs from five matches at an average of 51.4.

NSW all-rounder Moises Henriques is third with 242 runs from five innings at an average of 80.66.

Tasmania star batter Caleb Jewell has accumulated 240 runs from four innings to be fourth. Tasmania's Jordan Silk is the fifth highest run-scorer with 232 runs at an average of 58.

Marsh Cup 2023 Most Wickets List

Updated list of wicket-takers in Marsh Cup 2023. (Image Credits: Cricket.com.au)

Western Australia star pacer Andrew Tye has bagged nine wickets to lead the wickets column. Victoria pacer Will Sutherland is the second-highest wicket-taker of the campaign with nine scalps from four matches.

NSW medium pacer Jack Edwards is on third with eight scalps from three innings. NSW medium pacer William Salzmann has gone up to fourth, having scalped seven wickets. Western Australia speedster Jason Behrendorff is fifth with six wickets.