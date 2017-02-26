Martin Guptill back in the ODI side for on-going series against South Africa

Martin Guptill, who suffered a dual hamstring injury, makes a comeback.

by Neha Ravindra News 26 Feb 2017, 19:18 IST

Guptill back in the squad for the series against South Africa.

What’s the story?

Blackcaps star, Martin Guptill, has been added back to the squad for the series against South Africa. The New Zealand team are looking to make changes in order to level the home series against the Proteas. Guptill, who recently suffered a hamstring injury, has been showing signs of improvement as a reason of which he has been called back in the side.

“He(Guptill) has been batting all the way through, it was more about strength in the hamstring when running at top speed. Sure, you haven’t played in the middle so it will be challenging but he’s a world-class player and pleased to have him back,” said the New Zealand coach, Mike Hesson.

In case you didn’t know...

In the current five-match one-day series being held in New Zealand, the visitors secured two wins in the three matches so far. The last match ended up being a disaster for the home team as they stumbled to a score of just 112, thereby handing the South Africans a 159-run victory.

The hosts have to win the last two games to maintain their record – New Zealand have won all their eight bilateral ODI series at home.

Guptill who was a part of the squad for the series was ruled out after scan reports showed no signs of improvement. He picked up a hamstring injury while training and was rested as a result.

The heart of the matter

Guptill missed out on some time in the middle due to his injury but was seen practising in the nets. He will now join the team for the last two matches.

Dean Brownlie, who played as a replacement for Guptill, will stay as a part of the squad. Jeetan Patel, who made a comeback after seven years against Bangladesh, has also been added to the squad.

On the other hand, Luke Ronchi might be brought in as a replacement for the wicket-keeper batsman, Tom Latham. As Latham has three ducks in his last six innings, Hesson said that Ronchi might get an opportunity to replace him.

What’s next?

With Guptill re-joining the squad, the New Zealand team will have to make sure that they come back strong in the last two matches against the South Africans.

Sportskeeda’s take

The pool of options and return of Guptill will boost the confidence and New Zealand will look to steal the show from South Africa as they aim to maintain the ODI-series win record at home.