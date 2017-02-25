South Africa vs New Zealand 2017: 3rd ODI, 5 Talking Points

A Man of the Match performance by de Villiers helped South Africa take a 2-1 lead in the series.

by rohit sankar Top 5 / Top 10 25 Feb 2017, 14:04 IST

Pretorius produced a fantastic spell of seam bowling to trigger a collapse

Some sensational bowling by Andile Phehlukwayo and Dwaine Pretorius helped South Africa clinch the 3rd ODI at the capital city of Wellington. Opting to bat, South Africa paced the start of their innings well courtesy Quinton de Kock and Faf du Plessis.

However, a double-wicket over from de Grandhomme pegged them back. A middle order collapse ensued and AB de Villiers was left stranded with Wayne Parnell. The skipper stroked his way to a fantastic 85 as South Africa moved to a challenging 272 on a difficult wicket.

Extra Cover: Stats: AB de Villiers becomes the fastest to 9000 ODI runs

New Zealand lost two upfront but it was Pretorius and Phehlukwayo that put them out of the game by picking up two wickets apiece in a wonderful exhibition of seam bowling.

Brief Scores: South Africa 271/8 in 50 overs (de Villiers 85, de Kock 68, de Grandhomme 2/40) beat New Zealand 112/10 in 32.2 overs (de Grandhomme 34, Pretorius 3/5, Phehlukwayo 2/12)

Run your eyes through the talking points of the third match in Wellington.

#5 Quinton de Kock messes up yet another opportunity

Quinton de Kock is often appreciated for his ability to convert his half-centuries to hundreds. However, his conversion rate has taken a hit in the past few games with the southpaw trying to over-exert his dominance over the bowlers. Only one of his last four half-centuries have been converted to hundreds.

With the Champions Trophy scheduled for June in tough batting conditions in England, South Africa will need their set batsmen to make their starts count.

de Kock, however, needs to be praised for getting South Africa off to a good start despite losing his partner pretty early on a pacey wicket. The wicket-keeper is a key batsman for the Proteas going into another ICC event and needs to keep things moving after getting a start.