Martin Guptill: The most inspirational cricketer ever

Martin Guptill is one of the New Zealand finest batsmen and opener. He is just phenomenal on the field and regarded as one of the finest fielders in the modern era. You must have heard commentary many times that Guptill's hands are safest on the field and he does not drop many. But today we will talk about his feet. The thing that most of us are not aware of. Martin Guptill once in an accident lost his toes.

Martin Guptill doctor at that time said that he will have a problem while running but with that big smile on his face nobody could guess that he has gone through such circumstances.

Martin Guptill has played 159 ODI matches out which he batted in 156 innings. Till date, he has scored 5976 runs. He is only 24 runs away from his 6000 runs feat. 237 runs in a single match that too in World Cup is just phenomenal and Guptill has done it. His batting average in ODIs is around 43 and his strike rate is 86.4. He has also scored 13 centuries, 34 half-centuries and a double century.

Martin Guptill has played 47 Test matches out of which he batted in 89 innings and scored 2586 runs with an average of almost 30 and strike rate of 46.61. His highest individual score in a Test is 189 runs. He has scored 3 centuries and 17 half centuries in test matches.

Martin Guptill is an exceptional T20 player too. He has several records registered by his name in this format. He has scored around 2271 runs in T20s in 75 matches he played with the strike rate of 132.88 and average of 34.41. He is among few players in T20 cricket who have scored a century in this format of the game. His highest individual score is 105 runs. He has scored around 14 half centuries too. He has smashed over hundred 100 sixes in T20s.

Though having so many problems in his life physically as well as mentally he never stopped playing cricket and is truly devoted to this game.

That is why he is the most inspirational cricketer of all time.