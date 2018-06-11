Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Match in England halted due to medical emergency

In the most uncommon of situations, an air ambulance on the outfield stopped briefly a match of cricket

Aditya Joshi
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
News 11 Jun 2018, 20:09 IST
1.37K

2018 Specsavers County Cricket Championship Cricket Lancashire v Essex Jun 11th

In an unusual set of circumstances, play during the Specsavers County Championship Division One four-day match between Essex and Lancashire at Old Trafford, Manchester was temporarily halted. A medical emergency deemed that the match be put to a pause, as the air ambulance landed on the outfield to tend to a spectator in the crowd who had suffered a health affliction during the course of the match.


It was a commendable effort on the behalf of the stadium administrators to be so concerned about the spectator in the crowd, the best available measure was resorted to and the right thing was done by stalling the on-field action to execute the priorities appropriately. The delay lasted a healthy twenty-seven minutes as the victim of the unexpected ailment was carried to the aircraft and evacuated in the quickest of possible times to be taken to the nearest medical facility for further treatment.

In the on-field proceedings, Lancashire and Essex, both placed in the midst of the points table were at even positions after the conclusion of the first innings of both the sides, having been all-out for 301 and 302 respectively. In Essex's dig, Alastair Cook found some respite after a run of low scores in international cricket as he scored a patient 58 at the top of the order. Australia's Joe Mennie, who featured in the disastrous loss at Hobart in 2016 as his first and so far the only test, picked three wickets.

However, Lancashire fell apart in the second innings and at the time of writing, their seventh wicket fell at the expense of just 47 runs on the board. Essex's opening bowler Jamie Porter picked four wickets in a frenzied collapse of Lancashire as the recently recalled Test opener Keaton Jennings had to go through the unfortunate event of bagging a pair.

Specsavers County Championship Division 1, 2018 Alastair Cook Keaton Jennings
Looking back at how the Indians fared in their recent...
RELATED STORY
Surrey coach interested to sign in Steve Smith and David...
RELATED STORY
County Championship Division One 2018: Preview
RELATED STORY
England batsman Gary Ballance takes indefinite break from...
RELATED STORY
5 innovative field placements seen in cricket in recent...
RELATED STORY
2018 County Championship Division One round up, round 2:...
RELATED STORY
Having gained promotion, Nottinghamshire are favourites...
RELATED STORY
10 best players of all time from Warwickshire
RELATED STORY
2018 County Championship round-up, round 1: Bowlers'...
RELATED STORY
5 Indian cricketers who were one-season wonders in...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
| 10:00 AM
SOM 392/10
NOT 134/10 & 468/8 (130.1 ov)
Day 3 | Stumps: Nottinghamshire lead Somerset by 210 runs with 2 wickets remaining
SOM VS NOT live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
LAN 301/10 & 105/10
ESX 302/10 & 108/5
Essex win by 5 wickets
LAN VS ESX live score
| Sat, 09 Jun
SRY 368/10
HAM 135/10 & 175/10
Surrey win by an innings and 58 runs
SRY VS HAM live score
| Wed, 20 Jun, 10:00 AM
Worcestershire
Lancashire
WOR VS LAN preview
| Wed, 20 Jun, 10:00 AM
Surrey
Somerset
SRY VS SOM preview
| Wed, 20 Jun, 10:00 AM
Essex
Nottinghamshire
ESX VS NOT preview
| Wed, 20 Jun, 01:00 PM
Hampshire
Yorkshire
HAM VS YRK preview
| Mon, 25 Jun, 10:00 AM
Yorkshire
Surrey
YRK VS SRY preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Scotland v England ODI 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us