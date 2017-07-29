Matt Machan retires after persistent injury leaves him with no option

He was suffering from serious wrist injury for quite a while now.

by Sabyasachi Chowdhury News 29 Jul 2017, 12:37 IST

Matt Machan in action

What’s the story?

Mat Machan, Scotland’s top-order batsman, has taken an early retirement following a wrist injury. Quite expectantly, he didn’t wish to leave the game so early in his career. He also signified the importance of his long-term health. "It is with great sadness and an extremely heavy heart that I have to announce my retirement from the professional game due to a wrist injury. Following medical advice, my long-term health is most important to me and I have to take that into account- Machan said.

He also went down the memory lane, explaining his stint in Scottish colours and also mentioned the pride of representing his nation in World Cups. "Playing for Scotland brings so much joy and pride to me and the thought of not being able to do that again is a very hard pill to swallow. Playing in two World Cups against the very best players in the world is undoubtedly the highlight of my career. I take away memories and friendships that will last a life time and for that I am very thankful," the left handed batsman added.

In case you didn’t know…

Matt Machan is a classical left-handed batsman, who likes to cream the bowling instead of bludgeoning away. He has been a prolific run scorer for Scotland in the limited overs format. In 23 ODI games, he racked up 734 runs with a highest score of 114 against Kenya.

In 13 T20 Internationals, he scored at an average of 40.70 and a strike rate of 127.98, which displayed the potential of the batsman. He represents Sussex in the English county, which is also his birthplace.

The details

The wrist injury has been a major issue for Machan over a time period. Despite a wrist surgery last September, the injury has again intensified, which has eventually forced the Scottish batsman to hang up his boots.

Parallels from history

There have been several occasions when a cricketer had no choice but to bid adieu to the game of cricket. Craig Kieswetter announced an early retirement in 2015 at the age of 27 when he fractured his eye socket.

One year later, in 2016, another English player in James Taylor was forced to leave the game after with diagnosed with a serious heart condition. South African wicket-keeper batsman Mark Boucher also retired in 2012 because of an eye injury.

Author’s take

Priorities are important aspects of a sportsperson’s life. While their passion for the sport comes foremost, health can’t be neglected because of it. It’s eventually their health, which helps them prolong their career to a certain extent.

It’s a pity that some cricketers face the wrath of serious personal health conditions and retire from the game. However, going forward, we can hope and wish for their well-being as they step into a new journey in their life.