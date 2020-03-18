Matthew Wade to miss out on Somerset stint due to knee injury

Wade was scheduled to play the first seven matches of the 2020 County Championship for Somerset.

The County Championship is slated to begin from April 12th.

Matthew Wade

Australian wicketkeeper-batsman Matthew Wade has been ruled out of a possible stint with Somerset for the English summer due to a knee injury, with Cricket Australia claiming that the 32-year-old will need sufficient rest to recover and get back to full fitness.

Wade was a part of Australia's squad for the three-match ODI series against New Zealand, which was ultimately called off due to the COVID-19 pandemic after Australia registered a 71-run win from the opening encounter.

The left-hander was in fine form in the longest format of the game in 2019 as he scored 532 runs from nine matches at an average of 38.00 and reaped the rewards for his good run of form with a county contract.

NEWS: A knee injury will prevent Australian batsman Matthew Wade from joining Somerset this summer#WeAreSomerset — Somerset Cricket 🏏 (@SomersetCCC) March 18, 2020

The Australian southpaw was scheduled to play the first seven matches for Somerset as part of the 2020 County Championship but with CA pulling the plug on Wade's contract, Babar Azam and Corey Anderson remain as the only two foreign players in the Somerset squad.

Notably, this would have been his second season in England after his stint with Warwickshire in 2016 as part of the T20 Blast, when he replaced New Zealander Luke Ronchi in the squad. In six matches, Wade scored 108 runs at a strike rate of 158.82 and was an imperative member of the side.