Campaigns like "Mauka-Mauka" become the rhetoric for chaos and enmity

“I have three dogs at home. Even after losing a series or winning a series, they treat me the same way."

With this comment, M.S. Dhoni subtly established the fact that dogs are better than a pack of Indian cricket fans. The thought holds a lot of sense when we talk about cricket in India. Not so long ago in 2017, when India lost to Pakistan in the Champions Trophy Final, our ultra-patriotic Indian cricket fans took the roads to express their rage towards the team's performance in the finale. They proved that they were no better than their neighbours – Pakistan and Bangladesh – when it comes to gulping a defeat deep inside their throat. They flexed their muscles, and their old TV sets that were hurled around became scapegoats of India's defeat.

All the sanctimonious talk of India being better in terms of accepting a defeat in cricket are brushed under the carpet and all that is left are some not so overly-enthusiastic cricket lovers trying to preen themselves of the embarrassment which these few people bring.

The pertinent questions remains: "What beings the Hulk out of our fans when we suffer a defeat in cricket and not in any other sport?" Or, "what makes the fans in England and Australia more superior to us when it comes to accepting defeats and to be less insane?"

Campaigns like "Mauka Mauka" drive the emotions in people

The answer to the first question is that cricket enjoys a certain level of superiority in India in comparison to other sports. We have made “Gods and Sirs” out of cricket players and just "good players” out of other sports. Since other sports are not so privileged among sports fans in India, it is justified to divert all attention – be it advertising, sponsorship or exclusive rights towards cricket. After all, money speaks! The majority of sports lovers in India have blended this game in their lives and now it’s a different culture in itself.

Now, the answer to the second question lies in advertising. We have come across some great – speaking in terms of viewership - chest-thumping campaigns such as ‘Mauka-Mauka’ and ‘Aane do’. These campaigns were really successful, as both of them during their respective times, created a lot of curiosity and garnered colossal publicity.

The campaigns are at the helm of these post defeat troubles as they play a major role in driving the emotions of people. The caustic language used tends to disrespect the opponents and generates extreme optimism among the fans, which in turn results in incidents like stone pelting players' houses or breaking their TV sets if the results doesn’t come out as desired. This situation then becomes difficult to quell.

These sanctimonious campaigns can also impact the psychology of a young cricket enthusiast who, when watching his childhood hero going back to the pavilion with their heads bowed in defeat is subject to rival supporters shouting ‘Muaka-Mauka’ to instigate them – as was the case when India lost a series in Bangladesh post the World Cup.

Also, with so much expectations and by fearing an extreme reaction from the public, players sometimes fail to perform to the fullest capability. Many times, our former and current team members have remarked that India-Pakistan matches have to be dealt with a different mindset.

However, these campaigns have not only impacted the players, but a chunk of its fans too. Taking again the example of Champions Trophy Final, some incidents were reported where Indians and Pakistanis in London and other parts of the world exchanged blows which is the complete opposite to what they do at the borders on 14th and 15th August. The reason behind this Wrestle Mania was that our neighbours decided to give us a taste of our own medicine by continuously taunting the players and Indian fans with ‘Mauka-Mauka’.

Despite the fact that England and Australia share an equal amount of rivalry, intensity and respect for each other, the Ashes series never draw as much emotion as when the two Asian giants playing each other. The campaigns that they create strictly adhere to cricket and doesn’t intimidate their opponents or their past records. They generate the emotion without disrespecting anyone and the talk and environment remains strictly concentrated to cricket.

The famous campaign by Sky Sports named ‘We didn’t start the fire’ was devised on Ashes. The ad simply praised the greatest moments in the history of Ashes in the words of great players with a peppy music in the background. The aim of the ad was to disseminate the message of the series with some great moments that took place in its history. This simple ad achieved two purposes: it built the intensity whilst also creating a peaceful environment between the two cricket loving nations.

We, Indians have a habit to think and act emotionally whenever Pakistan is involved. We don’t want Indian cricket fans to get down to the level of Bangladesh or Pakistan. Fans should be able to take a defeat on their chin, and for that to happen, I believe our advertising world needs to act a bit more maturely and not flog the opponents with disrespectful phrases.