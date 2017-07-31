Ireland's Max Sorensen bids adieu to International Cricket

Ireland's 31-year-old bowler considers injuries and inconsistent performance as a valid reason behind his decision to retire.

Max Sorensen announces his retirement from International Cricket

What's the story?

Max Sorensen, the Irish pace bowler, announced his retirement from the International cricket today. He believes that his injury, as well as inconsistent performances, clearly indicate that he should look beyond cricket now.

He explained the reasons behind his decision and said, "I realise the likelihood of me getting back into the set-up is unlikely, with my various injuries and fluctuating performances in the past year or so. It's time for me to move forward and hang up the international boots."

He also thanked Ireland cricket for giving him an opportunity and entrusting him with the responsibility of stepping into the shoes of Trent Johnston - the former bowling legend in Ireland.

In case you didn't know...

Sorensen is of South African origin and made his debut for Ireland in 2012. He represented the Irish team in 13 ODIs and 26 T20s and took 16 and 26 wickets respectively in both the limited over formats.

His career-best spell of 5 for 37 against Scotland took his team ahead in the race to lift the Intercontinental Cup title in 2013.

The details

Sorensen is one of the favourite Irish cricketers of all time. He was being trained to serve as a replacement for Trent Johnston, who himself was an iconic player for Ireland Cricket. John Bracewell, the outgoing coach of Ireland, hailed Max as a player who gives in nothing but 100 percent in games.

Often regarded as a role model for the young Irish players, this 31-year-old was very popular in the dressing room. His former coach stated that Sorensen has always been professional and he showed great passion while playing.

What's next?

Max will now look forward to developing an alternate option for himself after bidding adieu to International Cricket.

As far as the Irish Cricket team is concerned, they will now look forward to bring in another seamer and groom him in order to be able to address a suitable replacement for Sorensen ahead of their upcoming fixtures.

Author's take

Although Ireland are not one of the top ten teams in currently, they have evidently succeeded in making a mark for themselves on the international platform.

Sorensen was arguably one of their strong assets in their bowling unit. Now, they will have to seek another bo who can play as a decent alternative for the former.