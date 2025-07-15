Max60 Caribbean 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Max60 Caribbean is set to return for its second edition, and will be hosted by the Cayman Islands Cricket Association. It is scheduled to commence on Wednesday, July 16, and conclude on Thursday, July 24. Over the period, 31 matches are to be conducted at the Jimmy Powell Oval, Cayman Islands.

In this edition of the trophy, seven teams will participate: Boca Raton Trailblazers, Caribbean Tigers, Cayman Bay Stingrays, Florida Lions, Grand Cayman Falcons, Miami Blaze, and Vegas Vikings.

In the previous edition of the tournament, Caribbean Tigers emerged victorious, defeating New York Strikers by 56 runs in the final. Josh Brown stood out with his outstanding performance, scoring 60 off 18 balls. He was also named the Player of the Match for his valuable efforts in leading the side to victory.

The tournament will feature notable talents from all participant sides, with a mix of retired and local talents. It will feature the likes of Mohammed Nabi, Shakib Al Hasan, Thisara Perera, Martin Guptill, Carlos Brathwaite, among others.

In the opening encounter of the tournament, defending champions Caribbean Tigers will take on the Grand Cayman Falcons, with the game scheduled to start at 7:30pm IST.

On that note, let's take a look at the tournament’s schedule, squads, and match timings:

Max60 Caribbean 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Wednesday, July 16

Match 1 - Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Falcons, 7:30pm IST (9am Local Time)

Match 2 - Florida Lions vs Miami Blaze, 9:30pm IST (11am Local Time)

Match 3 - Caribbean Tigers vs Boca Raton Trailblazers, 11:30pm IST (1pm Local Time)

Thursday, July 17

Match 4 - Florida Lions vs Cayman Bay Stingrays, 2am IST (3:30pm Local Time)

Match 5 - Miami Blaze vs Boca Raton Trailblazers, 7:30pm IST (9am Local Time)

Match 6 - Vegas Vikings vs Florida Lions, 9:30pm IST (11am Local Time)

Match 7 - Cayman Bay Stingrays vs Grand Cayman Falcons, 11:30pm IST (1pm Local Time)

Friday, July 18

Match 8 - Vegas Vikings vs Caribbean Tigers, 2am IST (3:30pm Local Time)

Match 9 - Florida Lions vs Boca Raton Trailblazers, 7:30pm IST (9am Local Time)

Match 10 - Caribbean Tigers vs Miami Blaze, 9:30pm IST (11am Local Time)

Match 11 - Vegas Vikings vs Cayman Bay Stingrays, 11:30pm IST (1pm Local Time)

Saturday, July 19

Match 12 - Grand Cayman Falcons vs Miami Blaze, 2am IST (3:30pm Local Time)

Match 13 - Vegas Vikings vs Miami Blaze, 7:30pm IST (9am Local Time)

Match 14 - Grand Cayman Falcons vs Cayman Bay Stingrays, 9:30pm IST (11am Local Time)

Match 15 - Caribbean Tigers vs Florida Lions, 11:30pm IST (1pm Local Time)

Sunday, July 20

Match 16 - Vegas Vikings vs Grand Cayman Falcons, 2am IST (3:30pm Local Time)

Match 17 - Cayman Bay Stingrays vs Miami Blaze, 7:30pm IST (9am Local Time)

Match 18 - Grand Cayman Falcons vs Florida Lions, 9:30pm IST (11am Local Time)

Match 19 - Vegas Vikings vs Caribbean Tigers, 11:30pm IST (1pm Local Time)

Monday, July 21

Match 20 - Cayman Bay Stingrays vs Boca Raton Trailblazers, 2am IST (3:30pm Local Time)

Match 21 - Caribbean Tigers vs Grand Cayman Falcons, 7:30pm IST (9am Local Time)

Match 22 - Vegas Vikings vs Boca Raton Trailblazers, 9:30pm IST (11am Local Time)

Match 23 - Cayman Bay Stingrays vs Florida Lions, 11:30pm IST (1pm Local Time)

Tuesday, July 22

Match 24 - Miami Blaze vs Boca Raton Trailblazers, 2am IST (3:30pm Local Time)

Match 25 - Grand Cayman Falcons vs Boca Raton Trailblazers, 7:30pm IST (9am Local Time)

Match 26 - Florida Lions vs Miami Blaze, 9:30pm IST (11am Local Time)

Match 27 - Caribbean Tigers vs Cayman Bay Stingrays, 11:30pm IST (1pm Local Time)

Wednesday, July 23

Match 28 - Boca Raton Trailblazers vs Vegas Vikings, 2am IST (3:30pm Local Time)

Qualifier - 2nd vs 3rd, 7:45pm IST (9:15am Local Time)

Thursday, July 24

Final - TBA vs TBA, 1:15am IST (2:45pm Local Time)

Max60 Caribbean 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India will be able to access live streaming of the Max60 Caribbean 2025 on the Fancode app and website.

Max60 Caribbean 2025: Full Squads

Miami Blaze

Angelo Perera, Anubhav Dhar, Mark Deyal, Shehan Jayasuriya, Aarnav Iyer, Sachin Diwangana, Shakib Al Hasan, Romaine Foster, Shreevats Goswami, Christopher Balraj, Harikrishnan Nair, Kesrick Williams, Kristopher Ramsaran, Tom O'Connell, Troy Taylor, Zahoor Khan.

Florida Lions

Aaron Johnson, Gajanand Singh, Joe Burns, Patrick Heron, Rickel Walker, Tion Webster, Antwan Ifill, Demar Johnson, Mehran Khan, Rahkeem Cornwall, Thisara Perera, Matthew Cross, Imran Khan, Lahiru Gamage, Sam Greer.

Cayman Bay Stingrays

Akshay Naidoo, Dawid Malan, Jordan Silk, Kobe Herft, Matthew Spoors, Bradley Hope, Mohan Manivannan, Jermaine Baker, Keyan Gace, Vriitya Aravind, Adrian Wright, Ibrar Ahmed, Matthew Tromp, Peter Hatzoglou, Ramon Simmonds.

Caribbean Tigers

Aryaman Suri, Brian Corbin, Davion Codner, Dilpreet Bajwa, Josh Brown, Gerhard Erasmus, Isuru Udana, JJ Smit, Naveen Singh, Lahiru Milantha, Aayan Khan, Andrew Tye, Jack Wood, Junaid Siddique.

Boca Raton Trailblazers

Cameron Hemp, David Warner, George Munsey, Kevin Wickham, Nick Hobson, Omar Willis, Sajid Ahmed, Benjamin Manenti, Carlos Brathwaite, Lachlan Bangs, Rushil Ugarkar, Josh Kann, Patrick Dooley, Rahul Garg, Romario Edwards.

Grand Cayman Falcons

Cameron Delport, Chandrapaul Hemraj, Jack Taylor, Alistair Ifill, Deno McInnis, Jahmeal Buchanan, Kevon Bazil, Malinda Pushpakumara, Mohammad Nabi, Rishi Dhawan, Adam Rossington, JP Kotze, Jack Jarvis, Ramaal Lewis, Romeo Dunka, Ronaldo Alimohamed.

Vegas Vikings

Alex Hales, Sam Heazlett, Nikhil Chaudhary, Ronald Ebanks, Shadrack Descarte, Sheldon Crawford, Wyatt Jalim, Kennar Lewis, Leonardo Julien, Ramon Sealy, Unmukt Chand, Ali Murtaza, Ankit Rajpoot, Conroy Wright, Shahbaz Nadeem, Suboth Bhati.

