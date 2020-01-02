Mayank Agarwal's absence an opportunity for others to prove themselves: Karun Nair

Karnataka skipper Karun Nair is positive that the absence of Mayank Agarwal won’t affect his side as they prepare to lock horns against Mumbai in the Ranji Trophy starting tomorrow. Nair feels that Agarwal's absence will be a blessing in disguise for the other players and will provide them with an opportunity to rise up to the occasion and come up with the goods.

The Indian Test opener is slated to leave for New Zealand on 10th January with the India A team and the BCCI has requested for his exemption from the Mumbai game.

Agarwal has already stamped his authority in Test cricket, smashing three centuries (including two double tons) in his Test career so far. Nair, who has himself played six Tests for the country, has witnessed Agarwal's rise from very close quarters and attributed his success to the dedication and hard work he has put in, saying:

"Mayank is a big player, but it (his absence) opens an opportunity for someone else to come and grab their chance. I think, Mayank has always been a hard-working cricketer, so I think it was high time that the hard-work paid off."

"It is just to do with his hard-work that he (Agarwal) is doing well now and I don't think he has changed much at all.

"It is just that with the runs that he got, his confidence also improved and then as a batsman confidence plays such a big role, it is all down to his hard work (rather) consistent hard-work that he is reaping the rewards."

Nair remains one of the only two Indian players (the other being Virender Sehwag) to score a triple century in Test cricket. However, he has been out of the reckoning for a while now, having played his last Test way back in 2017 against Australia in Dharamsala.

"For me it is about playing each game at a time and trying to contribute as much as I can to Karnataka and try to win games for Karnataka," he said.

"And that is what I am trying to do this season and looking forward to try and contribute more with the bat and as captain, so that we can go on and win games and all of us are looking to win the Ranji Trophy, so that's our ultimate goal."