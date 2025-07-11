MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025 season commenced on July 5. Organized by the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA), the tournament will serve as a crucial selection yardstick for Maharashtra selectors ahead of the upcoming 2025-26 Ranji Trophy season in India.

The MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025 affair will also mark the commencement of the 2025-26 cricketing season in Maharashtra.

As many as four teams are participating in the competition, namely: Vasant Ranjane XI, Hemant Kanitkar XI, Sadanand Mohol XI and Sadu Shinde XI. Each of the four teams will be facing each other once in a round-robin format, and the team with most wins or the highest number of points will be declared as the winner of the 11-day long event.

All six matches will be played in a three-day first-class format. The tournament will be played across two different venues. The Indira Gandhi Stadium and the Dayanand College Ground, both in Solapur, will host three matches each.

Former Chennai Super Kings and current Lucknow Super Giants bowler Rajvardhan Hangargekar will be a part of the tournament. Meanwhile, Prashant Solanki will also play the tournament, hoping to cemet his spot in the Maharashtra Ranji Trophy team. He also played for IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings in 2022.

On that note, let’s take a look at the entire schedule, squads, match timings and other live streaming and live telecast details regarding the MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025:

MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025: Full Schedule and Match Timings (All timings are in IST)

Saturday, July 5 to Monday, July 7

Match 1 – Vasant Ranjane XI vs Hemant Kanitkar XI, 9:30am IST

Match 2 – Sadanand Mohol XI vs Sadu Shinde XI, 9:30am IST

Wednesday, July 9 to Friday, July 11

Match 3 – Vasant Ranjane XI vs Sadanand Mohol XI, 9:30am IST

Match 4 – Hemant Kanitkar XI vs Sadu Shinde XI, 9:30am IST

Sunday, July 13 to Tuesday, July 15

Match 5 – Vasant Ranjane XI vs Sadu Shinde XI, 9:30am IST

Match 6 – Sadanand Mohol XI vs Hemant Kanitkar XI, 9:30am IST

MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

The live streaming of the entire MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025 season will be available on the official MCA Scores app.

MCA Senior Men’s Deodhar Trophy 2025: Full squads

Sadu Shinde XI

Abhinav Anil Tiwari, Akshay Waikar, Atish Rathod, Darekar Saurabh Yashwant, Manoj Ingale, Murtaza Trunkwala, Nimir Joshi, Prashant Solanki, Ravindra Jadhav, Rohit Hadke, Rushikesh Sonawane, Shripad Nimbalkar, Shubman Mane, Siddhant Doshi, Ubed Khan, Vaibhav Vibhute and Vedant R Patil.

Sadanand Mohol XI

Abhishek Nishad, Abhishek Pawar, Bhandari Mandar, Digvijay Patil, Harshal Hadke, Mizaan Sayyed, Nadeem Shaikh, Nikit Dhumal, Patel Mehul, Pavan Shah, Sarish Desai, Satyajeet Bachhav, Shivraj Shelke, Shubham B. Kadam, Sunny Pandit, Vaibhav Gosavi, Yash Kshirsagar and Yogesh Chavan.

Vasant Ranjane XI

Aniruddha, Atharva Chaudhari, Harsh Mogaveera, Jay Pande, Kaushal Tambe, Kazi Shamshuzama, Kiran Chormale, Omkar Mohite, Prathamesh Gawade, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Rugved More, Rushikesh Daund, Sagar Hogade, Shinde Suraj, Swaraj Chavan, Tanay Sanghavi, Yash D Jagdale and Yash Khaladkar.

Hemant Kanitkar XI

Abhijeet Nagargoje, Abhishek Joshi, AS Nalavade, Ayush Biradar, Kiran Chormale, Kshitij Patil, Kunal Tripathi, Mahesh Maske, Nachiket Thakur, Om Bhosale, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Sagar Pawar, Sangram Bhalekar, Shivraj Shelke, Siddharth Mhatre, Sohan Jamale, Sumit Markali, Vaibhav Chougalle and Vaishnav Jawale.

