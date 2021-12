MCA T10 Bash 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

Following the conclusion of the MCA All-Star T10 Bash, the Malaysian Cricket Association has come up with another series called the MCA T10 Bash that gets under way on December 14.

Southern Hitters, Tamco Warriors, SFI Panters Euro, Central Smashers, Northern Strikers and KL Stars are the six participating teams in this tournament. KL Stars are the defending champions after having defeated SFI Panters Euros in the MCA All-Star T10 Bash.

Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, will host all matches of the tournament.

MCA T10 Bash 2021: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

December 14, Tuesday

Northern Strikers vs KL Stars, 4:30 PM

SFI Panters Euro vs Southern Hitters, 6:30 PM

December 15, Wednesday

Northern Strikers vs Tamco Warriors, 4:30 PM

SFI Panters Euro vs Central Smashers, 6:30 PM

December 17, Friday

Southern Hitters vs KL Stars, 4:30 PM

Central Smashers vs Tamco Warriors, 6:30 PM

December 18, Saturday

Southern Hitters vs Central Smashers, 2:30 PM

Northern Strikers vs SFI Panters Euro, 4:30 PM

KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors, 6:30 PM

December 19, Sunday

Central Smashers vs KL Stars, 2:30 PM

Tamco Warriors vs SFI Panters Euro, 4:30 PM

Southern Hitters vs Northern Strikers, 6:30 PM

December 21, Tuesday

Tamco Warriors vs Southern Hitters, 4:30 PM

KL Stars vs SFI Panters Euro, 6:30 PM

December 22, Wednesday

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers, 4:30 PM

December 23, Thursday

Semi-Final 1, 4:30 PM

Semi-Final 2, 6:30 PM

December 24, Friday

Final, 4:30 PM

MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all matches of the tournament for fans in India.

MCA T10 Bash Championship 2021: Squads

Southern Hitters

Azman Ahmad, Muhammad Hasif, Nazril Rahman, Shankar Sathish, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Vishvaruben Kumar, Muhamad Faiz Ahmad Nasir, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil, Syed Aziz (c), Ainool Hafizs (Wk), Anwar Rahman, Arief Yusof, Dhivendran Mogan, Muhammad Irfan, Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Luqman

Tamco Warriors

Anil Thakur, Apurav Koyande, Md Ahad Hossian, Md Shahidur Rahman, Saleh Shadman Kazi, Nazmul Islam, Md Sulaiman Ali, Michael Masih, Mohammad Gufran, Syed Ali, Mir Aman, Fazal (Wk), Md Lutfur Pervej, Mohsin Zaman, Sukhmeet Puri, Vinuja Galadegara

SFI Panters Euro

Aqib Javed, Muhammad Irfan, Naeem Khalid Khan, Akbar Ali, Aqib Khan, Ariff Ullah, Atiq Ur Rehman, Dilawar Abbas, Rajkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Sheraz Farrukh, Asad Ali, Azhar Ali Majeed Khan, Muhammad Imran Ali, Shakti Singh

Central Smashers

Ahmad Faiz, Ahmad Zubaidi, Norwira Zazmie, Saifullah Malik, Ahmad Akmal, Ammar Uzair, Fikri Azwar, Ahmad Tajri, Firdaus Asri, Lokman Nur Hakim, Muhammad Afif Harith, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Harinderjit Singh Sekhon, Ajeb Khan, Fitri Sham, Muhammad Wafiq

Northern Strikers

Aminuddin Ramly, Arjoon Thillainathan, Muhammad Gulraiz, Roshan Singh, Niroshan De Silva, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Virandeep Singh (c), Ainool Haqqiem (Wk), Hakim Harisan (Wk), Wan Amirul (Wk), Aimal Khan, Haiqal Khair, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Wahib Zada

KL Stars

Abhishek Deshpande, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Nilesh Pagare, Rahul Agarwal, Tanveer Khan, Vijay Mantri, A.R. Any (Wk), Myn Uddin, Peter Issac, Santosh Gosavi, Shoaib Makani, Srinivasan Selvam, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna

