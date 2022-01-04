MCA T10 Bash Championship, Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, pitch report and live streaming details

The Central Smashers will lock horns against Northern Strikers in the final of the MCA T10 Bash Championship. The Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur will host this game.

Central Smashes topped the points table with nine points to qualify for the semi-finals. They beat the Tamco Warriors convincingly in the semi-final. Batting first, the Warriors scored 88-3 in their allotted twenty overs. The Smashers chased that down with one over and six wickets to spare.

Northern Strikers, meanwhile, finished second with eight points. They beat Southern Hitters in the semi-final. After batting first, Hitters scored 48 in 4.5 overs, losing one wicket. Rain arrived and no further play was possible. The Strikers qualified for the final, thanks to their superior position in the points table compared to the third-placed Hitlers.

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Match Details

Match: Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers, Final, MCA T10 Bash Championship, 2021.

Date and Time: January 4th 2022, Tuesday, 04:30 PM IST.

Venue: Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Pitch Report

The pitch at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a bowler-friendly one. New-ball bowlers should get some lateral movement, while batters will need to be patient while playing their strokes. The surface will get slower as the game progresses, and will assist spinners.

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Weather Forecast

The temperature in Kuala Lumpur on matchday is expected to hover between 23 and 31 degrees Celsius. There is a high chance of rain predicted on Tuesday, but a full game should ensue.

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Probable XIs

Central Smashers

Lokman Nur Hakim picked up two wickets while the other bowlers also chipped in to restrict the Warriors to 88, in their last game. Ahmad Zubaidi top-scored with 34 at the top of the order, helping his team chase down the total in nine overs.

Probable XI

Ahmad Zubaidi, Ajeb Khan, Ahmad Faiz (c), Muhammad Wafiq, Fitri Sham, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Saifullah Malik, Norwira Zazmie, Lokman Nur Hakim, Ahmad Arif Salman, Suharril Fetri.

Northern Strikers

Pavandeep Singh picked up a wicket in his second over as the Hitters scored 48 in 4.5 overs before rain arrived and washed out the entire game. The Strikers have been good so far in the competition, but need to be on their toes in the final on Tuesday.

Probable XI

Ezzulhadif Ezzulcafi, Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem (wk), Wahib Zada, Syazrul Ezat, Pavandeep Singh (c), Sharveen Surendran, Roshan Singh, Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Hakim Harisan, Devin Sehar.

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers Match Prediction

The Smashers beat the Warriors in their semi-final clash, while the Strikers’ game was washed out due to rain. It promises to be a cracker of a contest when both sides meet on Tuesday in the final of the competition.

Central Smashers look like a well-settled unit, so expect them to come out on top on Tuesday.

Prediction: Central Smashers to win this game.

Central Smashers vs Northern Strikers live telecast details and channel list

TV: N/A.

Also Read Article Continues below

Live Streaming: FanCode.

Edited by Bhargav

LIVE POLL Q. Pavandeep Singh to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 1 votes so far