MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association has announced a new tournament called MCA T20 Clubs Invitation. This will be the inaugural season of the tournament and a lot of budding cricketers will take part in it.

KL Stars, Global Stars, Tamco Warriors and Royal Warriors are the four participating teams in the tournament. A total of 16 games will be played at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

This will be the perfect platform for young and talented cricketers to rub shoulders with experienced stars in the country and make it big in the early stages of their careers.

MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022: Schedule and Match Timings (In IST)

March 5, Saturday

Global Stars vs Royal Warriors, 9:30 AM

KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors, 5:30 PM

March 6, Sunday

Global Stars vs KL Stars, 9:30 AM

Royal Warriors vs Tamco Warriors, 5:30 PM

March 12, Saturday

KL Stars vs Royal Warriors, 9:30 AM

Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars, 5:30 PM

March 13, Sunday

Royal Warriors vs Tamco Warriors, 1:00 PM

Global Stars vs KL Stars, 5:00 PM

March 19, Saturday

KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors, 9:30 AM

Global Stars vs Royal Warriors, 5:30 PM

March 20, Sunday

Tamco Warriors vs Global Stars, 9:30 AM

KL Stars vs Royal Warriors, 5:30 PM

March 22, Tuesday

Tamco Warriors vs Royal Warriors, 5:30 PM

March 23, Wednesday

KL Stars vs Tamco Warriors, 5:30 PM

March 24, Thursday

Global Stars vs KL Stars, 5:30 PM

March 25, Friday

Royal Warriors vs Tamco Warriors, 5:30 PM

MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream selected matches of the tournament in India.

MCA T20 Clubs Invitation 2022: Squads

KL Stars

Abhishek Deshpande, Chandan Kumar, Neranjan Wijesinghe, Rahul Agarwal, Uddipta Chattopadhyay, Fahad Maqsood Ali Khan, Jerin Raj Pankiras, Mohammed Sakil Ahmed, Nilesh Pagare, Peter Issac, Vijay Mantri, A R Any (WK), Myn Uddin, Santosh Gosavi (C), Shoaib Makani, Srinivasen Selvam, Sumanth Kadri Suvarna, Tanveer Khan.

Global Stars

Abdulla Shahid, Hafiz Shahid Iqbal, Kashif Khan, Qadeer Ahmed, Waseem Ashraf, Jahan Zaib, Muhammad Faisal (C), Muhammad Qaisar, Subhani Shaik, Waqar Haider, Mohsan Idrees (WK), Jahed Ahmed, Muhammad Afzaal, Saif ul Islam, Syed Tauqeer Hussain.

Tamco Warriors

Anil Thakur (C), Apurav Koyande, Md Ahad Hossian, Md Shahidur Rahman, Mohsis Zaman, Muhammad Sagheer, Abrar Hussain, Aman Fazal, Md Zakir Hossen, Mohammad Gufran, Saleh Shadman, Kazi Nazmul Islam (WK), Md Lutfur Pervej, Md Sulaiman Ali, Michael Masih, Sukhmeet Puri, Syed Ali Mir, Vinuja Galadegara.

Royal Warriors

Abraham Joseph, Devendiran Paramanathan, Harinderjit Singh, Krishna Chitanya, Lavakumar Deergasi, Naga Vijay Babu, Niraj Abeytheera, Ramesh Nallapu, Sandeep Taneeru, Senthil Manickam, Shahul Hameed Sahib, Surendra Reddy, Syed Aziz, Thomas Bernando, Y Chandramohan Reddy.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar