MCA T20 Summer League 2020: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

MCA Summer League 2020 will feature 12 club teams and will begin on the 18th of July 2020.

All the matches of the 2020 edition will be played at the Marsa Cricket Ground.

MCA T20 Summer League 2020

Malta Cricket Association are ready to kick-start their 2020 home season with the MCA T20 Summer League 2020. The 10-week long tournament will begin on July 18th, 2020 with all fixtures taking place on weekends.

The MCA T20 will feature 12 Malta Club teams which have been equally divided into 2 groups A and B.

The teams in Group A of the MCA T20 Summer League are Super Kings CC, Knight Kings CC, Power Hitters XI CC, Southern Blasters CC, Southern Crusaders CC, Swieqi United CC and Bugibba Blasters CC.

Group B of the MCA T20 Summer League, meanwhile, comprises of Marsa CC, St John CC, Msida Warriors CC, Mater Dei CC, Paola Boys CC and American University of Malta CC.

The top two teams from both groups will progress to the semifinals of the MCA T20 Summer League, which are scheduled to be played on September 12th, 2020. The final and third place playoff of the competition will be played on September 19th, 2020.

All the fixtures of MCA T20 Summer League will be held at Marsa Cricket Ground (the Mediterranean’s famous oval).

MCA T20 Summer League 2020 Fixtures (All Times in IST)

July 18, Saturday

Super Kings vs Knight Kings at 01:00 PM

Marsa vs St. John at 05:30 PM

July 19, Sunday

Power Hitters XI vs Swieqi United at 01:00 PM

Msida Warriors vs Mater Dei at 05:30 PM

July 25, Saturday

Southern Crusaders vs Buggiba Blasters at 01:00 PM

Mater Dei vs American University of Malta at 05:30 PM

July 26, Sunday

St. John vs Msida Warriors at 01:00 PM

Super Kings vs Power Hitter XI at 05:30 PM

August 1, Saturday

Mater Dei vs Marsa at 01:00 PM

Knight Kings vs Southern Crusaders at 05:30 PM

August 2, Sunday

American University of Malta vs Paola Boys at 01:00 PM

Swieqi United vs Bugibba Blasters at 05:30 PM

August 8, Saturday

Super Kings vs Bugibba Blasters at 01:00 PM

Msida Warriors vs Marsa at 05:30 PM

August 9, Sunday

St. John vs Paola Boys at 01:00 PM

Power Hitters XI vs Southern Crusaders at 05:30 PM

August 15, Saturday

American University of Malta vs St. John at 01:00 PM

Swieqi United vs Super Kings at 05:30 PM

August 16, Sunday

Knight Kings vs Power Hitters XI at 01:30 PM

Msida Warriors vs Paola Boys at 05:30 PM

August 22, Saturday

Bugibba Blasters vs Knight Kings at 01:00 PM

Paola Boys vs Mater Dei at 05:30 PM

August 23, Sunday

Central Southern Crusaders vs Swieqi United at 01:00 PM

Marsa vs American University of Malta at 05:30 PM

August 29, Saturday

Super Kings vs Southern Crusaders at 01:00 PM

St. John vs Mater Dei at 05:30 PM

August 30, Sunday

Paola Boys vs Marsa at 01:00 PM

Power Hitters XI vs Bugibba Blasters at 05:30 PM

September 5, Saturday

Msida Warriors vs American University of Malta at 01:00 PM

Knight Kings vs Swieqi United at 05:30 PM

Semifinal 1: September 12, Saturday

Teams: TBD vs TBD at 01:00 PM

Semifinal 2: September 12, Saturday

Teams: TBD vs TBD at 05:30 PM

3rd Place Playoff: September 19, Saturday

Teams: Loser SF1 vs Loser SF2 at 01:00 PM

MCAT20 Final: September 19, Saturday

Teams: Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2 at 05:30 PM

MCA T20 Summer League 2020 live streaming details

In India, Fancode is expected to stream the games of the MCA T20 Summer League.

MCA T20 Summer League 2020 full squads

American University of Malta CC: Jitesh Patel (C), Zoheb Malek, Shubham Patel, Darshanik Gohil, Tarak Shah, Sarangkumar Bhavsar, Mohitkumar Panchal, Amandeep Ralhan, Chetan Jani, Darshit Patankar, Abhishek Prajapati, Girish Bapathu, Saneesh Kumar, Akash Patel, Nishit Bhatt and Faraz Muhammad.

Bugibba Blasters CC: Gaurav Maithani (C), Partha Das, Ajay Kumar, Shiv Singh, Sohan Singh, Vijay Singh, Ram Patil, Suresh Singh Dobal, Pulam Singh Bisht, Vikas Singh, Naikoti Rohith, Devendra Singh, Birendra Singh, Deepak Singh and Vinay Singh Negi.

Knight Kings CC: Sujesh K Appu (C), Alameen Abdul Lathif, Samuel Sanish, Bose Paul, Avinash Dileep, Justin Shaju, Ciril Mathew, Asif Shah, Niyas Pullariyil Muhammed, Eldhose Mathew, Nithin K Babu, Muhammed Jameel Subair, Vishnu Shaju, Manoj Salikumar Panicker and Basil George.

Marsa CC: David Marks (C), Fanyan Mughal, Zeeshan Khan, Sumair Khan, John Grima, Waseem Abbas, Zubair Mohammed, Farhan Masih, Muhammed Usman, Peter Burnham, Glenn Tavilla, Haroon Mughal, Noshair Akhter, Joydeep Ghoseroy, David Athwal, Siddharth Anand and Mark G Sacco.

Mater Dei CC: Sam Aquilina (C), Badar William, Cornelius Khan, Uday K Maclean, Azeem Sethy, Muthukumaran Murugesan, Kushilesh Kuppaka, Sharoon Lazar, Atif Sharazy, Phani Kumar, Naresh Medak, Shamoon Liaqat, Mohammod Sanawar, Faizal Naeem and Rupan Das.

Msida Warriors CC: Rahul Nair (C), Minesh Mathai, Basil Joy, Shijil Joy, Tito Thomas, Jibin Sebastian, Renil Paul, Salu Kanakalil Thomas, Sathish Thomas, Justin George, Divyes Kumar, Akhil Piostine, Samuel George Boby, Sachin Baby, Sebin Joseph, Manuel Antony and Rijesh Jayamilli.

Paola Boys CC: Jithin Joy (C), Arjun Jose, Rubin James, Jaison Jerome, Jithu Kurialose, Savio Thomas, Anu Chakkaravelil Saju, Pratheeshmon Kurisummoottil Mathew, Livin Varghese, Sebin Thomas, Clinto Paul, Retheesh Kumar, Mohammed Alukkal, Ashins Laiby, Praveen Emmanuel, Valappil Midhun and Sanish Mani.

Power Hitters XI CC: Ravinder Singh (C), Varinder Singh, Kulbeer Singh, Ashish Kumar, Amrik Singh, Jaspal Singh, Gurjit Singh, Channi Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Vippan Vippen, Surinder Singh, Harish Kumar, Jaswinder Singh, Jaspal Singh, Ramdeep Singh, Manjeet Singh and Sunny Singh.

Southern Crusaders CC: Michael Goonetilleke (C), Angelo Delardon, Indika Thilan Perera, Ryan Bastiansz, Eardley Chandiram, Denasa Abeysinghe, Gopal Thaler, Azwan Kamaleen, Arbaz Khan, Ezhaq Masih, Royal Butt, Jesu Raj, Zeeshan Yousaf, Ishantha Kariyawasam, Michael Merbin and Lakshitha Senavirathna.

St John CC: Jurg Hirschi (C), Andrew Naudi, Aled Griffiths, Gerald Sant, Lee Tuck, Anthony Slater, Aaron Oulton, Jaz Cable, Alex Meears, Ethan Xuereb, Daniel Kniveton, Richard D’Aguiar, Michael Hart, Jean Pierre Ford, Clyde Palmer, Frank Spiteri, Heinrich Gericke, Charl Kleinepunte, Sean Byrne, George Agius, Tim Cleasby, Sam Clough, James Spackman, Luke Bradley, Dean Stevenson, Deon Vosloo and Christi Viljoen.

Super Kings CC: Bikram Arora (C), Amar Sharma, Aaftab Khan, Varun Prasath, Ashok Bishnoi, Navdeep Singh Gill, Rency Jacob, Suhrid Roy, Hasheem Shahzad, Ihtisham Ishaq, Yash Singh, Tarikul Islam, Sandesh Khatri Cheetri, Buddhisagar Bhandari, Gopal Chaturvedi and Sudip Dey Sakar.

Swieqi United CC: Anil Qadir (C), Umar Ulhaq, Atta Rabi Mubashir, Moon Malik, Nowell Khosla, Niraj Khanna, Ayub Khan, Abid Ali, Aneesh Tomy, Michael Nazir, Sulman Raza, Nadeem Ulhaq, Hamza Ahmed, Imran Ameer, Sunil Kumar, Aja Mazi, Muhammad Bilal, Bilal Qadir and Subeendran Chandran.