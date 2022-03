MCA T20 Super Series 2022, Phase 1: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live streaming details

The second edition of the MCA T20 Super Series starts on March 3 at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur.

Warriors, Strikers and Hitters are the four teams participating in this edition of the competition. Northern Strikers will enter the competition as the defending champions, beating Western Warriors in the final by nine wickets.

Many young and budding players will take part in the competition, rubbing shoulders with experienced campaigners. Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman, Anwar Rahman and Muhammad Syahadat Ramil will be the three captains at the tournament.

MCA T20 Super Series 2022, Phase 1: Schedule and Match Timings (in IST)

March 3, Thursday

Western Warriors vs Strikers, 4:30 PM.

March 4, Friday

Western Warriors vs Hitters, 5:00 PM.

March 5, Saturday

Hitters vs Strikers, 1:30 PM.

March 9, Wednesday

Strikers vs Western Warriors, 4:30 PM.

March 11, Thursday

Hitters vs Strikers, 5:30 PM.

March 12, Friday

Strikers vs Hitters, 1:30 PM.

March 14, Sunday

Strikers vs Western Warriors, 4:30 PM.

March 16, Tuesday

Western Warriors vs Hitters, 5:30 PM.

March 17, Wednesday

Hitters vs Western Warriors, 4:30 PM.

MCA T20 Super Series 2022, Phase 1: Live Streaming

Fan Code will live stream all games of the tournament in India.

MCA T20 Super Series 2022, Phase 1: Squads

Western Warriors

Ahmad Zubaidi, Ishaq Muzamil, Mohd Nazril Abd Rahman (c), Saleh Shadman, Sidharth Karthik Rajaratham, Akbar Ali, Muhammad Rifqi Iman Khamis, Rizwan Haider, Sharvin Muniandy, Wahib Zada, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan (Wk), Wan Muhammad (Wk), Abdul Rashid, Amir Azim, Mohammad Afiq, Muhammad Wafiq, Sachinu Hettige, Vijay Unni.

Strikers

Aidan Savarimuthu, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Anas Malik, Shankar Sathish, Sumit Potbhare, Ainool Hafizs, Fitri Sham, Michael Masih, Suharril Fetri, Kevin Perera (Wk), Virandeep Singh (Wk), Aimal Khan, Anwar Rahman (c), Dhivendran Mogan, Santosh Kumar Nair, Sharveen Surendran, Syahir Syamael Shaari.

Hitters

Ahmad Asby Ahmad, Faiz Anil, Thakur Muhammad Faisal, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Norwira Zazmie, Mohammad Haziq Aiman, Muhammad Khairullah, Muhammad Syahadat Ramil (c), Shivnarin Rajaratnam, Siddharth Neelakantan, Syed Aziz, Ainool Haqqiem (Wk), Ariff Ullah (Wk), Daniyal Hashmi (Wk), Muhammad Luqman, Pavandeep Singh, Syazrul Ezat, Vishvaruben Kumar.

