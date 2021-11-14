MCA T20 Super Series Playoffs 2021: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The Malaysian Cricket Association T20 Super Series is all set to resume with the playoffs after the tournament was halted at the end of the league stage due to COVID-19. When the league was suspended, the Northern Strikers and Central Smashers were topping the table.

The two table toppers will now take part in the qualifier. The other participating teams will play Eliminator 1. The loser of Qualifier and the winner of Eliminator 1 will take part in Eliminator 2. The winners of Eliminator 2 and Qualifier will move to the grand finale.

All eyes will be on Southern Hitters captain Syed Aziz, who top-scored in the tournament with 259 runs in just six innings. With the ball, Anwar Rahman, a Southern Hitters bowler, picked up 14 wickets in six matches and is leading the bowling charts.

All playoff matches will be played at Kinrara Oval.

MCA T20 Super Series Playoffs 2021: Full Schedule and Match Timings (IST)

November 15, Monday

Qualifier, Northern Strikers vs Central Smashers, 5:00 PM

November 16, Tuesday

Eliminator 1, Western Warriors vs Southern Hitters, 5:00 PM

November 17, Wednesday

Eliminator 2, 5:00 PM

November 18, Thursday

Final, 5:00 PM

MCA T20 Super Series Playoffs 2021: Live Streaming Details

FanCode will live stream all matches of the playoffs for fans in India.

MCA T20 Super Series Playoffs 2021: Squads

Northern Strikers

Aimal Khan, Ainool Haqqiem, Aminuddin Ramly, Amir Khan Malik, Jamaludeen Ariff, Mohammad Hakim Haris, Muhammad Luqman, Pavandeep Singh, Shakti Singh, Shankar Sathish, Sharveen Surendran, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Virandeep Singh, Wahib Zada

Central Smashers

Ahmad Fiaz Mohammad Noor, Ajeb Khan, Akbar Ali, Ammar Uzair Fikri, Ammar Zuhdi Hazalan, Ariff Ullah, Azman Ahmad Tajri, Azwar Ahmad Tajri, Fitri Sham, Lokman Nur Hakim, Mohamad Norwira, Mohammad Nazril, Muhammad Hasif, Muhammad Wafiq, Rohit Vyas

Southern Hitters

Syed Aziz Syed Mubarak, Daniyal Hafeez, Hazriq Azmir, Arjoon Thilainathan, Ainool Hafizs Yatim, Imam Jawfer, Syahadat Ramli, Harinderjit Singh, Wan Amirul Zulkarnain, Anwar Rahman, Ahmad Asby Tan Aris, Aaryan Amin Premj, Vijay Unni, Zahid Fazal, Md Sulaiman Ali, Mas Elysa Yasmin Zulkifli, Nik Nur Atiela Nik Din

Western Warriors

Shafiq Sharif, Ahmad Zubaidi, Kevin Perara, Saifullah Malik, Suharril Fetri, Faiz Nasir, Shrvin Muniandy, Muhammad Akmal Alif, Amir Azim, Dhivendran Mogan, Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Arief Yusof, Sachinu Hettige, Haiqal Khair, Rajmkumar Rajendran, Rizwan Haider, Yusrina Yaakop, Intan Jamahidayu

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee