MCA T20 Tri-Series 2023: Full schedule, squads, match timings and live-streaming details

The opening match of the MCA T20 Tri-Series will be played between MCA President Xl and MCA Secretary Xl on June 10. The venue for the entire series will be YSD-UKM Cricket Ground at Bangi.

The tournament will comprise three teams — MCA President Xl, MCA Secretary Xl, and SSF Panthers, and a total of seven matches will be played between June 10-19.

The tournament is the result of the Malaysian Cricket Association's attempt to ignite the popularity of cricket through localized competitions. There were earlier attempts made to organize a professional T20 league, but in 2023 it has finally become a reality.

MCA T20 Tri-Series 2023: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times as per IST)

Match 1 - Saturday, June 10, 7:30 AM: MCA President Xl v MCA Secretary Xl

Match 2 - Sunday, June 11, 7:30 AM: MCA President Xl v MCA Secretary Xl

Match 3 - Monday, June 12, 12:30 PM: MCA President Xl v SSF Panthers

Match 4 - Tuesday, June 13, 12:30 PM: MCA Secretary Xl v SSF Panthers

Match 5 - Thursday, June 15, 12:30 PM: MCA President Xl v SSF Panthers

Match 6 - Saturday, June 17, 7:30 AM: MCA Secretary Xl v SSF Panthers

Match 7 - Sunday, June 18, 7:30 AM: Final

MCA T20 Tri-Series 2023: Live-Streaming Details

Matches will be live-streamed on the Fancode app and website. Fans need to purchase the tournament pass to watch the matches live.

MCA T20 Tri-Series 2023: Full Squads

MCA President Xl

Nazril Rahman, Connor Smith, Khizar Hayat, Muhammad Haziq Aiman, Sharvin Muniandy, Ibrahim Zahid (Wk), Siddharth Karthik, Syed Aziz, Virandeep Singh (c), Anwar Rahman, Mohammad Rafiq, Rizwan Haider, Sharveen Surendran, Shivnarine Rajaratnam, Zulhamri Bin Mohammed

MCA Secratery Xl

Ahmad Faiz (c), Ainol Hafiz, Zubaidi Zulkifli, Kishan Kumar Ananthan, Lukman NurHakim, Mohamed Ariff, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Aiman, Ammar Zuhdi Hanzala (Wk), Wan Azam, Shivendra Mohan, Fitri Sham, Haiqal Khair, Muhammad Amir Azimi, Muhammad Wafiq

SSF Panthers

Akbar Ali, Aaqib Javed, Hasnain Ahmed, Mohsin Idrees, Mohammad Irfan Rana, Noor Islam, Syed Hamza Mehmood, Talha Rafiq, Tahseen Said, Yaseen Ullah, Abdul Rahman, Arif Ullah, Arslan Shabbir, Asad Ali, Bilal Ahmed, Daniyal Hashmi, Sheraz Farrukh. Waqar Haider, Waqar Ullah, Zain Younas

Poll : 0 votes