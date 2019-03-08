MCG the place to be on International Women’s Day 2020

ICC T20 World Cup Photo Opportunity

Today marks one-year-to-go to the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020, when the two best women’s

teams will compete to be crowned champions at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), on International Women’s Day.

The final at the MCG, to be played under lights on Sunday 8 March 2020, presents a ground-breaking opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture.

Fans are urged to ‘save the date’ and be part of this historic opportunity for cricket and women’s sport, with tickets to the final on sale now at t20worldcup.com from A$20 for adults and all kids’ tickets are A$5.

The ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 is being played as a standalone event across Australia from 21 February – 8 March 2020. 10 teams will contest 23 matches in eight venues across six Host Cities, giving it a truly national footprint befitting a major global sporting event, and meaning as many fans as possible will have the opportunity to be part of it.

In order to reach the final, teams will have to finish top two in either Group A or Group B, comprising five teams each. Teams will then need to win one of the blockbuster double-header semi-finals at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday 5 March 2020.

Hosts and four-time champions Australia will be out to defend their title, after defeating England in the final of the sixth and most recent edition of the global showpiece event for women’s T20 cricket, held in the West Indies in late 2018.

ICC T20 World Cup Australia 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO Nick Hockley said: “The final of the Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 will be the culmination of a three-week festival taking place across Australia.

"The MCG on International Women’s Day is the perfect stage to celebrate the best teams in the world and presents an opportunity to set a new benchmark.

“We’re calling on everyone to save the date, gather your friends and family and help set a new record for the highest attendance at a women’s sporting event in history.”

ICC CEO David Richardson said: “I am particularly excited by the prospect of the final being held at the MCG in front of 92,000 fans and I know the Australian public, with their love of cricket will turn out in force to see the world’s best players battle it out for the title and break a world record in the process.”

Quotes from International Women's players

Meg Lanning – Australia captain

“It would be amazing to break the record. I’ve been a spectator when there’s 95,000 people there at the MCG and the atmosphere is incredible and it would be amazing to be the ones walking out on the middle of the ground with people there to watch and cheer you on. The picture of it in my mind is incredible and hopefully it pans out so that Australia can get in to the final.”

Amy Satterthwaite – New Zealand captain

“It's a huge ambition but it’s a really exciting one as well. If they can achieve that (filling the MCG) it's going to be a pretty phenomenal World Cup. We've seen at the last few World Cups that it's just getting bigger and bigger and the public support has been incredible. It would be really exciting to be a part of.”

Bismah Maroof – Pakistan captain

“The ICC couldn’t have planned the final of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 better. Playing on the International Women’s Day and at the MCG gives out a strong message to the sporting world on the importance and significance the ICC and its Members are giving to women’s cricket.

“The PCB has been focusing extremely hard on women’s cricket and generating opportunities for the emerging and interested girls to take up this great sport. I am sure this initiative will not only create more awareness of women’s cricket in Pakistan but will also inspire young girls to follow in the footsteps of some of the biggest names in women’s cricket.

“The Pakistan women’s cricket team is shaping up well and improving with each match. Our recent performance against the Windies women’s cricket team is a testament to the potential we have. Hopefully, when we will feature in the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, we will be a force to be reckoned with.”

Chloe Tryon - South Africa vice-captain

“I think it’s a masterstroke by the ICC to have the final of the Women’s T20 World Cup on International Women’s Day. It’s such a significant day for every single woman across the world and to have an event of this magnitude come to an end on that day is brilliant.

“On a personal note, it would be a dream come true firstly playing in a World Cup final and second, in front of 90 000 cricket lovers at the MCG. This is the stuff every cricketer dreams of and it would be even more meaningful for Team South Africa to make history on such a big day.

“International Women’s Day in itself is so important and of great significance to women worldwide. It serves as a reminder for women to be commemorated and celebrated for their loving and nurturing contribution to society. The same society that, at times forgets these all-important leaders and pillars. It’s also a reminder that there is still a long way to go and a lot of work still needs to be done to create a more equitable society that is completely inclusive of women.

“We all come from different backgrounds and have different struggles. We need to put a voice to these so that as players, administrators and fans, we can find a way forward and support one another through them. This is also how we will create a welcoming environment which will, in turn entice young girls into choosing our beloved game as a viable career path. As a South African, diversity is one of the many things that binds us a nation. International Women’s Day serves as a reminder to us to keep fighting the good fight and to raise our voices on behalf of those whose own continues to go unheard.”

Shakera Selman – Windies bowler

“A women’s World Cup final being played on International Women’s Day is already a coincidence of sorts. I’d be honoured to play in front of 90,000 supporters of women’s cricket and women in general. This will definitely be one of the most memorable World Cup finals, no matter who gets crowned champions, simply because it is being played on the day when women are celebrated.”

Danni Wyatt – England all-rounder

“It’s always fantastic to see a large crowd and the idea of playing in front of a full MCG in the T20 World Cup final on International Women’s Day is so exciting. I know from playing for the Renegades in the WBBL that the people of Melbourne love their cricket so I hope they can turn up and help fill it out. Obviously, from our point of view, we’ll be doing everything we can to make sure we’re there as well.”