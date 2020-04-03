Meet the trio to have scored 4 consecutive sixes in tests

Only 3 players in recorded test history have scored sixes off 4 consecutive deliveries.

Of the trio, only one is currently active in international cricket.

As the name suggests, test matches are the ultimate test of a player's skill and temperament.

Traditionally, batsman in tests respect the conditions before looking for run-scoring opportunities - an aspect of the game that remains unchanged in the modern era.

There have been occasions, though, when batters have thrown caution to the wind, either to score quick runs for the team or when accompanied by a tailender.

In 12 instances in recorded test history where a player scored sixes off at least three successive deliveries, let us meet the trio who managed to score 4 sixes off as many deliveries.

1. Kapil Dev

In the first test of India's 1990 series against England at Lord's, the hosts declared at a mammoth first innings of score of 653-4.

In reply, the visitors were 24 runs adrift of the follow-on mark when they lost their ninth wicket at the score of 430. Kapil Dev, finding himself in the company of no. 11 Narendra Hirwani, decided to use the long handle to devastating effect.

After blocking the first two deliveries off off-spinner Eddie Hemmings, the 1983 World Cup-winning captain came down the track for his first six. The next three balls also disappeared over the fence as the visiting balcony roared its approval.

It marked the first instance in test cricket when a player scored four successive sixes. Despite Dev's heroics, the visitors lost the test by 247 runs before earning creditable draws in the next two matches.

2. Shahid Afridi

The Lahore test match in 2006 between India and Pakistan witnessed the second instance of a player scoring four successive sixes off as many balls. On the day, it was another off-spinner, Harbhajan Singh, who was at the receiving end as Shahid Afridi came out all guns blazing

On one of the flattest decks in the country, Pakistan were already in a good position with over 500 runs on the board, when Shahid Afridi thought to have some fun.

Afridi hit the first ball of Singh's 34th over beyond mid-wicket. The second flew down the ground while the next two disappeared over square leg. It evoked memories of Garfield Sobers' six sixes in an over for Nottinghamshire against Glamorgan in 1968.

But it was not to be as the fifth ball was miscued to long-off before the 27-run over thankfully drew to a close with a single.

3. AB de Villiers

The third instance of four sixes off as many balls in a test arrived during the third test in Cape Town between South Africa and Australia in 2009.

After the visitors were skittled out for 209 in their first innings, South Africa posted a huge total and were on the lookout for a significant first innings lead.

Abraham de Villiers, who was batting on 117 along with Albie Morkel, targeted Aussie medium-pace bowler Andre McDonald in the latter's first over of a new spell. The first two balls of the over were swung over deep mid-wicket. McDonald decided to bowl full but to no avail. The third ball was smashed over long-on before the fourth disappeared over cow-corner.

Striving to become the first player in tests to score 5 consecutive sixes, de Villiers charged down the track. But McDonald managed to deliver on in the blackhole which was dug out for a single.