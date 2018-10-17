I am all set to take the challenge, says Mehidy Hasan in the absence of Shakib al Hasan

Mehidy Hasan while talking to the media during the third day of pre-series practice camp

Bangladesh are all set to lock horns against Zimbabwe from 21 October when they will kick off the ODI series in a day-night affair in Mirpur. In the series against a familiar opponent, Bangladesh will surely miss the service of number one all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan, who ruled out due to an injury on his finger.

But, they need not worry as youngster Mehidy Hasan says that he is ready to take more responsibility in the absence of Shakib. The right-handed all-rounder played a pivotal role during Bangladesh's Asia Cup assault last month. He bowled according to the plan of the team and batted like a pro as well.

During the third day of a pre-series practice camp, Mehidy Hasan talked to the media and expressed his confidence to take more responsibility in the forthcoming series to fill up the gap that has created by the absence of Shakib Al Hasan.

"This is very unfortunate that Shakib Bhai will not play in the series. We will surely miss him, but at the same time, we have to take more responsibility. The absence of the best all-rounder came as a chance for the youngsters. My role will be to take more challenge while bowling, and I am all set to take the challenge." Mehidy says facing the media.

Despite being agreed to take more responsibility in the absence of Shakib, Mehidy denied his position to be comparable with the southpaw: "Shakib Bhai is the number one all-rounder. He has been playing world-class cricket for a long time now. I am not comparable with Shakib Bhai."

Mehidy improved a lot as a bowler. He is the most economical bowler for Bangladesh, amongst the bowlers who bowled at least 130 overs, during the last two years as he conceded only 4.35 runs per over in this time. The captain can rely on Mehidy to hand over the new ball regardless of opponents and conditions. And thus, Mehidy has become an integral part of the team.

Mehidy used to love to think of himself as a batting all-rounder during his days in age-level cricket. But, after advancing to the international cricket, he proved himself as an effective bowler.

In the Asia Cup final against India, Mehidy opened the innings of Bangladesh along with Liton Das and the added more than 100 runs. He struck 32 runs in the final that gave Bangladesh a comforting start. The all-rounder says that he is more focused on his batting now.

"Everyone of the team supports and appreciates my batting. It is true that I was out of touch for a while, but now, I am more focused on my batting. I started getting back my confidence and hope to see some positive results in the coming future." Mehidy concluded.