Andre Fletcher will take no part in rest of the BBL after Melbourne Stars' next two games

West Indies batsman Andre Fletcher has confirmed that he would leave Melbourne Stars after the next two games. The opener is set to play in the T10 competition in the UAE for the Bangla Tigers.

In normal circumstances, the Stars would have been able to bring in a replacement for Fletcher. However, finding an international recruit with strict quarantine measures is next to impossible in the present scenario.

Andre Fletcher hasn't set the BBL on fire, but he is keen to do well in his last two games for the Melbourne Stars. The 33-year-old said:

"I have two more games left. I'm leaving on the 24th to go over to Abu Dhabi, so I'm looking forward for these two games. It would be great for us to win these next two games so that I can leave on a high. I would love to contribute as much as possible, if I could also leave on a high for myself and hopefully, my team can make it to the finals and then win the comp."

Andre Fletcher also praised the team culture in Melbourne Stars. The opener has had a tough time in the BBL, but the team management have consistently backed him.

"It has been brilliant. As I have said in previous interviews, it's not really a team, I've entered a family. I would love to be back; I'm keeping my fingers crossed. The guys have been brilliant with me, the coaching staff, everyone, they've been supportive. I can't ask for any better place to be than with the Stars." added Andre Fletcher.

Just a few days back, Melbourne Stars lost the services of speedster Haris Rauf, who received a call up from the Pakistan national side for the two-match Test series against South Africa. Nicholas Pooran also left midway through the season, as Glenn Maxwell and his team are only left with one overseas import at the moment - Afghanistan's Zahir Khan.

Andre Fletcher's performance in the BBL so far

The West Indies opener has scored just 195 runs in 11 BBL games at an average of 17.72. Recently, Andre Fletcher was the star of the show against the Adelaide Strikers, as he scored an unbeaten 89 off 49 balls. His second-best score this season has been 18.

Nevertheless, Fletcher will look to end the season on a high and guide the Melbourne Stars to the playoffs. The Stars will play their next game tomorrow against Melbourne Renegades. They will then face Perth Scorchers on Saturday in what will be Andre Fletcher's last BBL game of the season.