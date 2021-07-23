Men's Hundred 2021: Headingley, Leeds pitch history and stats

The Northern Superchargers will kick off their Men's Hundred 2021 campaign against Welsh Fire at Headingley in Leeds on Sunday. Both teams are yet to play a game in this new tournament.

The Superchargers have some game-changing players like Faf du Plessis, Chris Lynn, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Adil Rashid and Ben Stokes in their squad. Meanwhile, the Welsh outfit has big names like Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, James Neesham, Glenn Phillips and Qais Ahmad in the men's team.

Headingley recently played host to a T20I match between England and Pakistan. The home side posted 200 runs in the first innings, suggesting that the conditions in Leeds were excellent for batting.

Fans should expect a high-scoring encounter between the Northern Superchargers and the Welsh Fire at Headingley. On that note, here are some interesting numbers you need to know from the previous T20s played at this venue before it hosts its first match of the Men's Hundred 2021.

Stadium name: Headingley

City: Leeds

T20 matches played: 50

Matches won by teams batting first: 31

Matches won by teams batting second: 18

Matches tied: 1

Highest team score: 260/4 - Yorkshire vs. Northamptonshire, 2017

Lowest team score: 95 - Yorkshire vs. Durham, 2014

Highest successful run chase: 225/5 - Nottinghamshire vs. Yorkshire, 2017

Average 1st innings score: 178

Which Northern Superchargers players have performed well in T20s at Headingley, Leeds?

Adam Lyth played a once-in-a-lifetime knock in Leeds during a T20 Blast match in 2017

Northern Superchargers batsman Adam Lyth smashed 161 runs in a T20 match against Northamptonshire at Headingley in 2017. He aggregated 161 runs from 73 deliveries, smashing 20 fours and seven sixes.

Meanwhile, Adil Rashid opened the bowling for England in the recently-played T20I match against Pakistan at Headingley. The leg-spinner returned with figures of 2/30 in his four overs. Rashid and Lyth will be the players to watch from the home team.

Check our Tokyo Olympics Coverage here!

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee