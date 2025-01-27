Men’s One Day Tri-Series 2025: Full schedule, squads, match timings, and live-streaming details

The Men’s One Day Tri-Series, to be hosted by Cricket Hong Kong, will commence on January 28, and will run until February 3. The tournament will feature a total of five matches, with the final scheduled for February 2. The series will be contested in a single-round robin format at two venues: Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground and Hong Kong Cricket Club.

This tri-series offers an excellent opportunity for participating teams to fine-tune their skills ahead of the ICC CWC Challenge League B, which starts in Hong Kong on February 6. The tournament will be a crucial preparation ground for all teams, ensuring they are in optimal form ahead of the international competition.

Three teams are set to participate, Bahrain, Uganda and Hong Kong, with the third-placed team facing Hong Kong A on the final day of the series. Uganda and Bahrain, both possessing significant cricketing expertise, will bring their best, aiming to build momentum and perform strongly in the upcoming ICC CWC Challenge League B.

With high-level competition expected, the men’s One Day Tri-Series promises to deliver exciting cricket and valuable preparation for all teams involved.

Men’s One Day Tri-Series 2025: Full Schedule & Match Timings (All times in IST)

Tuesday, January 28

Match 1 - Hong Kong vs Uganda, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 6.30am

Wednesday, January 29

Match 2 - Bahrain vs Uganda, Hong Kong Cricket Club, 6.30am

Saturday, February 1

Match 3 - Hong Kong vs Bahrain, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground, 6.30am

Sunday, February 2

Final - TBC vs TBC, Hong Kong Cricket Club, 6.30am

Monday, February 3

One-off Match - TBC vs Hong Kong A, Tin Kwong Road Recreation Ground 6.30am

Men’s One Day Tri-Series 2025: Telecast & Live Streaming Details

Fans in India can watch the action live on Cricket Hong Kong's YouTube channel, and the live streaming is also broadcast on Styx Sports.

Men’s One Day Tri-Series 2025: Full Squads

Uganda

Raghav Dhawan, Robinson Obuya, Shrideep Mangela, Alpesh Ramjani, Dinesh Nakrani, Frank Nsubuga, Kenneth Waiswa, Riazat Ali Shah (c), Cyrus Kakuru (Wk), Fred Achelam (Wk), Cosmas Kyewuta, Henry Ssenyondo, Joseph Baguma, Juma Miyagi.

Hong Kong

Anshuman Rath, Babar Hayat, Martin Coetzee, Shiv Mathur, Aizaz Khan, Haroon Arshad, Nasrulla Rana, Nizakat Khan, Waqas Barkat, Yasim Murtaza (c), Shahid Wasif (Wk), Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan.

Hong Kong A

Abdul Samad, Hafeez Khan, Sahal Malvernkar, Shahid Wasif, Sunny Bhimsaria, Anas Khan, Benny Paras, Daniel Mapp, Sheryar Khan, Jamie Atkinson (Wk), Zeeshan Ali (c) & (Wk), Adil Mehmood, Dan Pascoe, Mohammad Ghazanfar.

Bahrain

Asif Ali, Fiaz Ahmed, Junaid Aziz, Muhammad Basil, Rishabh Ramesh, Abid Ullah, Asif Shaikh, Imran Anwar, Sai Sarthak, Sohail Ahmed, Ahmer Bin Nasir (c) & (Wk), Prashant Kurup (Wk), Shahbaz Badar (Wk), Abdul Majid, Imran Khan, Rizwan Butt.

