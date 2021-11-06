Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India B U19 vs India E U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

India B U19 will take on India E U19 in the Men’s U19 Challengers Trophy at the Gujarat College Ground 'A' on Saturday. Both teams have played two games each in the tournament so far, winning and losing one apiece.

India B U19 vs India E U19 Match Details

Match: India B U19 vs India E U19, Men’s U19 Challengers Trophy

Date: 6th November 2021, Saturday

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground ‘A’

India B U19 vs India E U19 Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are anticipated today, with the temperature expected to range between 19 and 33 degrees Celsius. No rain interruptions are expected throughout the day.

India B U19 vs India E U19 Pitch Report

The surface at Gujarat College Ground is expected to assist the batters, who can play their shots freely on this surface and hit through the line. The bowlers will have to be consistent with their lines and lengths if they are to keep the scoring rate under check. A lot will rely on the bowlers' ability to provide timely break-throughs.

India B U19 vs India E U19 Probable XIs

India B U19: R Vimal Khumar(c), Swastik, Shoun Roger, Akshat Raghuwanshi, Sarvesh Rohilla (wk), Siddharth Yadav, Sahil Raj, Mohit Shibu, Amit Raj Upadhyay, Murugan Abhishek, Bhuvangagiri Punnaiah.

India E U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, K Krithik Reddy, Vignesh Reddy, NH Sachdev, Vicky Ostwal, Sraman Nigrodh (wk), Rishith Reddy, P M Singh Rathore (c), Depopratim Halder, Yash Tandel, S K Jani Basha.

India B U19 vs India E U19 Match Prediction

Both sides have won only one of their two matches heading into the encounter. But India B U19, who appear to be in a better rhythm compared to India E U19, are expected to win today's clash.

Prediction: India B U19 to win this encounter.

Edited by Samya Majumdar

