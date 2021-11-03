Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India C vs India F: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

India C will lock horns with India F in the upcoming match of the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy. Both sides lost their tournament openers.

K S Rathore (69-ball 45) and Aryan Dalal (58-ball 47) were the top-scorers for India C, as they managed a modest 201-run total while batting first. Vijay Kumar was their top wicket-taker with figures of 2/48 as they went down to a defiant India D side.

Meanwhile, Ansh Gosai (58-ball 49) and Uday Saharan (68-ball 50) ensured some sort of respectability to the India F scorecard, as they could manage only 193 runs while batting first. Nishant Sindhu was the star bowler with figures of 3/33. Despite his heroics, India F went down by five wickets to a quality India E side.

India C U19 vs India F U19 Match Details

Match: India C U19 vs India F U19, Men’s U19 Challengers Trophy 2021-22

Date: 4th November 2021

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Gujarat College Ground, Ahmedabad.

India C U19 vs India F U19 Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to greet the two sides at the venue. The temperature is likely to range between 18 and 34 degrees Celsius.

India C U19 vs India F U19 Pitch Report

The surface at Gujarat College Ground is a batter-friendly surface. The batters can play their shots freely on this surface. The bowlers will have to bowl consistent lines and lengths if they are to keep the run rate under control. A lot will rely on the bowlers and their ability to get timely wickets.

India C U19 vs India F U19 Probable XI

India C U19: B Sachin, Aneeshwar Gautam, Aryan Dalal, Divij Mehra, Satyam Baaliyan, KS Rathore, P Vignesh, Vijay Kumar, RS Hangargekar, Udit Yadav, Dharmveer Saini.

India F U19: Prince Badiani, Dinesh Bana, Aum Kanabar, Parteek, Raja Swarnkar, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Sushil K Barik, Nishant Sindhu, Aaradhya Yadav, Rohan Nair, Uday Saharan.

India C U19 vs India F U19 Match Prediction

Both sides are equally strong on paper, and viewers can expect a closely-fought encounter. The team that chases is likely to end up on the winning side.

