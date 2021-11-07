Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India D U19 vs India E U19: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

India D U19 are set to take on India E U19 in the Men’s U19 Challengers Trophy at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ground B on November 8.

India D U19 have won all three of their games heading into this encounter. They convincingly beat a balanced India C U19 setup by six wickets in their first match.

They handed India B U19 a nine-wicket defeat in their second game. In their last game they inched past India F U19, claiming a two-wicket win.

In the encounter against India F U19, they were asked to bowl first and had to chase down a modest 257-run target. Vivek Kumar (4/42) and Dhanush Gowda (2/47) were the pick of the bowlers.

Harnoor Singh (131-ball 137) and Chinmay NA (95-ball 74) were the stars with the bat in hand, ensuring that India D were in control of the scoring rate.

India E, on the other hand, have only won one of their three games so far. They won the first match of their tournament by beating India F U19 by five wickets.

They lost their second game against India A U19 by six wickets. India B U19 then beat them by seven wickets to hand them their second defeat.

In the encounter against India B U19, Angkrish Raghuvanshi (99-ball 59) and Vignesh Reddy (60-ball 30) were the top-scorers.

Meanwhile, Rishith Reddy, Aayush Singh Thakur and Shashwat Dangwal chipped in with a wicket each. However, India B U19 chased down the target in just 32.2 overs.

India D U19 vs India E U19 Match Details

Match: India D U19 vs India E U19, Men’s U19 Challengers Trophy.

Date: November 8, 2021, Monday

Time: 9:00 AM IST

Venue: Narendra Modi Stadium Ground Jaipur.

India D U19 vs India E U19 Weather Report

Partly cloudy skies are expected to be a feature on matchday. The temperature is expected to range between 19 and 34 degrees Celsius. No rain delays are expected throughout the day.

India D U19 vs India E U19 Pitch Report

The pitch at the Narendra Modi Stadium is a good cricketing surface. There's something in it for both batters as well as bowlers.

Batters can play their shots once they are set. Bowling in the right areas might yield great rewards for the bowlers.

India D U19 vs India E U19 Probable XIs

India D U19: Harnoor Singh, Arya Thakur, Shubham Kushwah, Chinmay N A, SS Dhas (c), Ankur, Varun Nayanar, Priyanshu Moliya, Shashank M, Vivek Kumar, Dhanush Gowda R.

India E U19: Angkrish Raghuvanshi, K Krithik Reddy, Vignesh Reddy(c), Danish Malewar, Raghav Angra, NH Sachdev(wk), Rishith Reddy, Shashwat Dangwal, Yash Tandel, Aayush Singh Thakur, Debopratim Halder.

India D U19 vs India E U19 Match Prediction

India D U19 appears to be a balanced side and has found winning momentum early in the tournament. They are favorites to finish on top in this encounter.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar

