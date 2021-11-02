Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy, India E vs India F: Probable XIs, match prediction, weather forecast, and pitch report

India E Under-19 will lock horns with India F Under-19 in the third match of the Men's Under 19 One Day Challenger Trophy 2021. The Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A' in Ahmedabad will host this encounter.

This tournament provides youngsters with a platform to showcase their talent and make it to the senior state team or division matches in the coming future. Both sides will be playing their first match of the season and will want to announce their arrival in the competition with a victory.

India E vs India F match details

Match: India E Under-19 vs India F Under-19

Date & Time: November 2, 2021, 9:00 AM

Venue: Gujarat College Cricket Ground 'A', Ahmedabad

India E vs India F pitch report

The pitch at Gujarat College Ground will assist the batters as the ball comes nicely onto the bat. The batters will have an added advantage with shorter boundaries on offer, helping them clear the ropes with ease.

India E vs India F weather forecast

The weather in Gujarat is expected to be sunny, with the temperature ranging between 22 and 33 degrees Celsius.

India E vs India F Probable XIs

India E Under-19

Rishith Reddy, Aayush Singh Thakur, Vignesh Reddy, Sraman Nigrodh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Sk Jani Basha, Vicky Ostwal, K Krithik Reddy, Raghav Angra, Nh Sachdev, P M Singh Rathore.

India F Under-19

Prince Badiani, Dinesh Bana, Aum Kanabar, Parteek, Raja Swarnkar, Prithviraj Singh Tomar, Sushil K Barik, Nishant Sindhu, Aaradhya Yadav, Rohan Nair, Uday Saharan.

India E vs India F match prediction

Both sides are evenly matched on paper and will fancy their chances of starting their campaign with a victory.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The toss might not play a crucial role in the outcome of the game, and with very little to choose between the two teams, the result could indeed go either way.

Edited by Prem Deshpande