MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for Match 20 of WPL 2025

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Match 20 of the 2025 Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium on Tuesday, March 11. The inaugural WPL champions are playing consecutive matches to round off the league stage.

With 10 points from seven matches, Mumbai are on the verge of qualifying as the top team in the standings. All they need to do is beat bottom-placed RCB, who are winless in their last five matches and became the second team to be eliminated from playoff contention.

MI, who beat the Gujarat Giants (GG) yesterday, are unlikely to consider many changes to their combination in this decisive game.

Mumbai Indians Squad: Hayley Matthews, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, Sajeevan Sajana, Shabnim Ismail, SB Keerthana, Saika Ishaque, Jintimani Kalita, Chloe Tryon, Parunika Sisodia, Amandeep Kaur, G Kamalini, Sanskriti Gupta, Akshita Maheshwari, Nadine de Klerk.

On that note, here is MI's predicted playing XI for Match 20 of WPL 2025.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Amelia Kerr

The decision to open the batting with Amelia Kerr hasn't worked so far for MI. Against GG, she set off for a non-existent single and was caught short of her ground at the non-striker's end. Given the manner of that dismissal, Kerr could continue as an opener, although other options like G Kamalini and Yastika Bhatia are in the mix.

Hayley Matthews seems to have struck form at the right time, having looked fluent in MI's last two WPL outings. The franchise will hope that she can continue in the same vein against RCB, whose powerplay bowling has blown hot and cold.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Yastika Bhatia (wk), S Sajana, Amanjot Kaur, G Kamalini

Nat Sciver-Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur seem to be in good nick and have contributed regular runs. Amanjot Kaur has also chipped in when needed and has found the boundary at will.

Yastika played an important cameo towards the end of MI's first innings against GG, and while Kamalini hasn't had much to do, her presence allows the top order to play with a bit more freedom. S Sajana hasn't played too many notable knocks this year but remains a key cog in the middle order.

Lower Order: Sanskriti Gupta, Shabnim Ismail, Parunika Sisodia

Parunika Sisodia has been carted for a few runs in WPL 2025 and hasn't seemed too threatening either. There's a chance that MI could replace her with Saika Ishaque, who played just one game before being dropped. But given how the inaugural WPL champions wouldn't want to disturb their combination ahead of the playoffs, the move might not happen.

Sanskriti Gupta has given a good account of herself so far, while Shabnim Ismail has led the pace attack with aplomb. The duo can be expected to suit up against RCB on Tuesday.

