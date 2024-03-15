MI Predicted Playing 11 vs RCB for the WPL 2024 Eliminator

The Mumbai Indians (MI) will face off against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 2024 Women's Premier League (WPL) Eliminator at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Friday, March 15.

The defending champions will take part in the Eliminator for the second season running, with the Delhi Capitals (DC) pipping them to top spot on both occasions. They fell to a crushing defeat to RCB in their last game of the league stage, so they will know that things won't be easy for them in the playoffs.

A key player missed out on that clash, and Mumbai should make at least one change for the knockouts.

MI's squad for WPL 2024: Amanjot Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Chloe Tryon, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Hayley Matthews, Humaira Kazi, Issy Wong, Jintimani Kalita, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Pooja Vastrakar, Priyanka Bala, Saika Ishaque, Yastika Bhatia, Shabnim Ismail, S Sajana, Amandeep Kaur, Fatima Jaffer, SB Keerthana.

Here is MI's predicted playing XI for the WPL 2024 Eliminator against RCB.

Openers: Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia (wk)

Yastika Bhatia was ruled out of MI's last game against RCB with illness. Priyanka Bala took her place in the side, while S Sajana opened the batting alongside Hayley Matthews.

Yastika is expected to be fit for the Eliminator, and even if she isn't 100%, she's likely to play as the value she adds is immense. As one of MI's key players in the batting department so far, the classy southpaw will look to be aggressive in the powerplay.

Matthews, meanwhile, has had an underwhelming tournament so far. The West Indian all-rounder hasn't touched an MVP-caliber campaign, but all that could change with a dazzling performance or two in the playoffs.

Middle Order: Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur, and S Sajana

MI haven't made any changes to their middle order throughout WPL 2024, and that isn't going to change in the playoffs.

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Amelia Kerr, Amanjot Kaur and S Sajana, who were all dismissed by Ellyse Perry in a wild passage of play in the last game, will be part of the middle order. It would be understandable if they are wary of Perry, who was breathing fire.

S Sajana might have to be demoted to the middle order in the event of Yastika's return. The uncapped batter has been one of the finds of the WPL and will want to keep her good form going.

Lower Order: Pooja Vastrakar, Humaira Kazi, Shabnim Ismail, and Saika Ishaque

Humaira Kazi hasn't had much to do in WPL 2024, but MI have no reason to pick Priyanka Bala, a wicket-keeper, ahead of her. The 30-year-old could thus retain her place in the lineup, and it will be in the team's best interests to get the job done without needing her services.

Shabnim Ismail, Pooja Vastrakar and Saika Ishaque will be Mumbai's frontline bowlers in the Eliminator. While Ismail has been a threat in the powerplay, Vastrakar and Ishaque have combined well of late to produce wickets in the middle overs.

