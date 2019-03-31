×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

MI skipper Rohit Sharma fined for slow over rate

IANS
NEWS
News
19   //    31 Mar 2019, 11:36 IST
IANS Image
Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in action during the ninth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab on March 30, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakh on Saturday.

In the match, KL Rahul's laborious unbeaten 71, along with some notable top-order contributions, guided KXIP to a comfortable 8-wicket victory over MI.

Despite putting a fighting total of 176/7, Mumbai bowlers failed to contain the Punjab batsmen as apart from Rahul, Chris Gayle (40 off 24) and Mayank Agarwal (43 off 21) also contributed with the bat to help their side register it's second win in the tournament.

Chasing the target, openers Rahul and Gayle provided a solid start to Punjab as the hosts raced to the 50-run mark in 6.5 overs. However, Krunal Pandya drew first blood for Mumbai, dismissing a dangerous looking Gayle in the eighth over.

Agarwal and Rahul were then involved in a crucial 64-run second wicket partnership, which set the platform for victory.

-IANS

bbh/pg

IANS
NEWS
Why Rohit Sharma opening the innings for MI is a good call
RELATED STORY
IPL history: Top 3 knocks by Rohit Sharma
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 7, RCB vs MI Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 3, MI vs DC Today's Predicted Playing 11, Preview & Key Players
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 7 | RCB vs MI Match Preview | Rohit Sharma | Virat Kohli
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, RCB v MI: 5 key battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Match 9, KXIP vs MI - Why MI can win this match
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: RCB VS MI - 3 Key player battles to watch out for
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019: Ideal Playing XI for Mumbai Indians
RELATED STORY
IPL 2019, Match 7, RCB vs MI: 3 things you missed from the match
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 11 | Today, 10:30 AM
Sunrisers Hyderabad
Royal Challengers Bangalore
SRH VS RCB preview
Match 12 | Today, 02:30 PM
Chennai Super Kings
Rajasthan Royals
CSK VS RR preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
IPL
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) 2019
England Women in Sri Lanka 2019
Australian Sheffield Shield
English MCC University Matches
UAE in Zimbabwe 2019
English County Championship Division One
English County Championship Division Two
English Domestic One-Day Competition
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us