MI skipper Rohit Sharma fined for slow over rate

Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma in action during the ninth IPL 2019 match between Kings XI Punjab and Mumbai Indians at Punjab Cricket Association IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali, Punjab on March 30, 2019. (Photo: Surjeet Yadav/IANS)

New Delhi, March 31 (IANS) Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Rohit Sharma was fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) match against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in Mohali.

As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Rohit was fined Rs 12 lakh on Saturday.

In the match, KL Rahul's laborious unbeaten 71, along with some notable top-order contributions, guided KXIP to a comfortable 8-wicket victory over MI.

Despite putting a fighting total of 176/7, Mumbai bowlers failed to contain the Punjab batsmen as apart from Rahul, Chris Gayle (40 off 24) and Mayank Agarwal (43 off 21) also contributed with the bat to help their side register it's second win in the tournament.

Chasing the target, openers Rahul and Gayle provided a solid start to Punjab as the hosts raced to the 50-run mark in 6.5 overs. However, Krunal Pandya drew first blood for Mumbai, dismissing a dangerous looking Gayle in the eighth over.

Agarwal and Rahul were then involved in a crucial 64-run second wicket partnership, which set the platform for victory.

-IANS

bbh/pg