MI vs DC: Who won yesterday's match in WPL 2023?

The Delhi Capitals (DC) beat the Mumbai Indians (MI) by nine wickets in yesterday’s Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2023 match at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Mumbai. With the comprehensive triumph, Delhi moved to the top of the points table on the basis of a superior net run rate.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Delhi came up with a superlative effort to restrict Mumbai to 109/8 in 20 overs. The batters then decided to have some big-hitting fun and chased down the total in all of nine overs.

Marizanne Kapp hurt MI early with the ball, dismissing Yastika Bhatia (1) and Nat Sciver-Brunt (0) off consecutive deliveries in the third over. Bhatia edged a delivery that held its line, while Sciver-Brunt was cleaned up by one that pitched outside off and nipped in.

Hayley Matthews (5) fell prey to a stunning piece of fielding from Jemimah Rodrigues off Shikha Pandey’s bowling. Mathews tried to whip a length ball wide of mid-on, only for Rodrigues to anticipate the stroke and complete an excellent catch to leave Mumbai reeling at 10/3.

MI could never recover from the early setbacks. Amelia Kerr (8) was caught behind off Arundhati Reddy. Pooja Vastrakar (26 off 19) played an impressive cameo, striking three fours and a six. However, she holed out to long-off, trying to have a go at Jess Jonassen.

Mumbai’s hopes of putting up a decent total firmly rested on skipper Harmanpreet Kaur. But she too fell for 23 off 26, caught at deep midwicket off Pandey’s bowling. Issy Wong (23 off 24) and Amanjot Kaur (19 off 16) took the batting side's total past three figures before being dismissed in the last over.

Delhi top three lift team to thumping win

Chasing 110, DC skipper Meg Lanning (32* off 22), Shafali Verma (33 off 15) and Alice Capsey (38* off 17) helped themselves to some easy runs. Lanning began the chase with consecutive fours off Sciver-Brunt in the first over. Shafali then took on Wong and clubbed her for three boundaries.

After DC raced to 50 in four overs, Shafali slammed Matthews for a six over deep midwicket. She fell in the same over, stumped as she attempted another swing. Capsey clobbered the Mumbai off-spinner for three sixes in her next over.

The hard-hitting batter finished off the match in a hurry, smashing Saika Ishaque for two sixes and a four in the ninth over.

MI vs DC: Who Won Player of the Match in yesterday's WPL 2023 Match?

Kapp, Pandey and Jonassen starred for DC with the ball, claiming two scalps each. In the chase, Capsey, Shafali and Lanning contributed impressive 30s.

For Mumbai, all-rounder Vastrakar’s 19-ball 26 gave Mumbai brief hope of a revival.

Kapp was named the Player of the Match for her excellent figures of 2/13 in four overs.

Poll : 0 votes