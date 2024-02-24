MI vs DC, WPL 2024: Full list of award winners, player of the match, scorecard & records

WPL 2024 got underway last night in Bengaluru with a rematch of last year's final between Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC). MI beat DC by four wickets in an edge of the seat thriller at M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Sajeevan Sajana was the star of MI's win against DC as she hit a six on the last ball of the game to complete a successful run chase for her team. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur and opener Yastika Bhatia also played a big role in MI's win by recording a half-century each.

Now that the first match of WPL 2024 is in the history books, here's a look at the award winners, scorecards and top records from this game.

List of all award winners in MI vs DC match, WPL 2024

MI skipper Harmanpreet Kaur won the Player of the Match award for her fantastic knock of 55 runs from 34 balls. The all-rounder came out to bat at number four when her team were down to 50/2 in the seventh over. She stitched together a 56-run partnership with Yastika Bhatia for the third wicket to bring MI back into the contest.

Kaur's innings consisted of seven fours and a six. She lost her wicket to Alice Capsey in the final over when her team was just five runs away from victory. Here is the complete list of award winners:

Player of the Match: Harmanpreet Kaur (55 off 34)

Electric Striker of the Match: Jemimah Rodrigues (Strike rate of 175)

Most sixes in the Match: Alice Capsey (3 sixes)

MI vs DC WPL 2024 Match Scorecard

Delhi Capitals scored 171/5 in their 20 overs. Alice Capsey was the top-scorer for DC with 75 runs off just 53 balls. She smacked eight fours and three sixes. Jemimah Rodrigues chipped in with a crucial 24-ball 42 to help DC finish with a total of 170+.

In reply, Mumbai Indians got off to a bad start as Hayley Matthews was dismissed for a duck. However, DC could not build more pressure on MI. Harmanpreet Kaur and Yastika Bhatia fought back by scoring fifty each for Mumbai. Eventually, Sajeevan Sajana hit the winning six for Mumbai on the last ball.

MI vs DC, WPL 2024: Top records and stats from Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals game

It was the opening match of the Women's Premier League 2024, and some notable records were broken during MI vs DC. Now that the match has ended, here's a look at the top records and stats from the WPL 2024 season opener in Bengaluru:

Sajeevan Sajana became the first woman to hit a winning six on the first ball of her innings to complete a run-chase in WPL history. Yastika Bhatia scored 57 runs off 45 balls for MI, hitting eight fours and two sixes. She became the first left-handed batterto score a half-century in WPL history. Mumbai Indians fielded four overseas players, namely Shabnim Ismail (South Africa), Natalie Sciver (England), Hayley Matthews (West Indies) and Amelia Kerr (Australia). This was the first time in a WPL match that all four overseas players were from different nations.

