MI vs GG, WPL 2025 Eliminator: Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch history and T20 records

By Vinay Chhabria
Modified Mar 13, 2025 14:03 IST
All eyes will be on the Gujarat Giants tonight (Image: WPLT20.com/BCCI)

The Gujarat Giants will play their first-ever WPL playoffs game against the Mumbai Indians at the Brabourne Stadium on Thursday, March 13. Mumbai will start as the favorites to win because of the home advantage and the fact that they have never lost to the Giants in WPL.

The Brabourne Stadium hosted a league-stage match between Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants on March 10. MI defeated GG in a close encounter. GG fans will hope their team finally ends the losing streak against MI.

Ahead of the clash between MI and GG in the WPL 2025 Eliminator, here's a look at the pitch history of the venue in Mumbai.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai WPL records

Teams batting first have emerged victorious in six out of the 13 WPL matches played in Mumbai. This statistic shows that the toss does not have a direct impact on the result.

Here are some important stats to know from the previous WPL games hosted by Mumbai:

WPL matches played: 13

Won by teams batting first: 6

Won by teams batting second: 7

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 99 - Sophie Devine (RCB-W) vs Delhi Capitals, 2023

Best bowling figures: 5/36 - Kim Garth (GG-W) vs UP Warriorz, 2023

Highest team total: 211/4 - Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, 2023

Lowest team total: 64 - Gujarat Giants vs Mumbai Indians, 2023

Highest successful run-chase: 189/2 - Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Gujarat Giants, 2023

Average first innings score: 162.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai pitch report

The pitch report will be live from Mumbai before the toss. The pitch has been great for batting in WPL 2025. In both the previous matches, all teams touched the 170-run mark.

A similar batter-friendly surface should be on offer for the Eliminator. The team batting first should aim for a total around 180.

Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai last WPL match

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru beat the Mumbai Indians by 11 runs in the last WPL game hosted by this stadium. It was a high-scoring thriller, where Smriti Mandhana's half-century powered RCB to 199/3 in 20 overs.

Chasing 200 for a win, MI finished with 188/9 in 20 overs despite a 35-ball 69 from Nat Sciver-Brunt. Here's the match summary:

Brief scores: RCB 199/3 (Smriti Mandhana 53, Hayley Matthews 2/37) beat MI 188/9 (Natalie Sciver 69, Sneh Rana 3/26) by 11 runs.

Edited by Parag Jain
