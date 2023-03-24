MI vs UPW, WPL 2023: 3 records that can be broken in the Eliminator 

After the high-octane league stage battles, two top-quality teams in Mumbai Indians (MI) and UP Warriorz (UPW) are set to cross swords in the Eliminator of the ongoing Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023.

The much-awaited fixture will be played at the DY Patil Sports Academy Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Friday, March 24.

Mumbai didn't finish top in the league despite winning their first five consecutive matches to begin the season. They will, however, be focused on securing their place in the final after defeating UP.

UP, however, will be buoyed by their victory over MI in their recent league matchup. Although the Alyssa Healy-led side weren't the most consistent in the league, their four triumphs were enough to secure third place in the league standings.

With a lot riding on the match, both MI and UPW will be determined to outdo each other and book their date with the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the finals of the inaugural WPL edition.

The upcoming clash also offers both teams a chance to break a slew of records. On that note, let's take a look at the top three records that can be broken in the Eliminator between MI and UPW.

#3 Nat Sciver-Brunt could hit her 50th T20 six

Natalie Sciver-Brunt in action for MI [WPLT20]

The joint-most expensive overseas purchase (₹3.20 crore) at the WPL 2023 auction, Nat Sciver-Brunt has been a great contributor for MI so far. Along with her nine wickets, the English all-rounder has also scored 200 runs, which includes 31 fours and four sixes.

In total, Sciver-Brunt has hit 49 sixes in her T20 career. Another maximum would take her to 50 sixes in the shortest format, thus making her only the third Englishwoman to achieve the landmark.

#2 Sophie Ecclestone could become the first player to bag 15 WPL wickets

WPL 2023 - UP Warriorz v Gujarat Giants

Youngster Sophie Ecclestone has been fantastic in the ongoing WPL. The England international has picked up 14 wickets in eight matches and with that, she is currently the leading wicket-taker of the tournament.

Another scalp on Friday would take her to 15 WPL individual wickets, thus making her the first-ever player to reach these figures in the marquee league.

#1 Alyssa Healy could hit her 800th T20 four

Alyssa Healy turned 33 on Friday [WPLT20]

One of the most valuable players in the league, the Warriorz's Alyssa Healy will be on the verge of completing a significant personal milestone when she faces MI in the Eliminator.

Having scored 5,902 runs in T20s, which also includes 794 fours, the Australian veteran could complete her 800 fours in the shortest format.

If she manages to hit those six boundaries against MI, Healy will become only the second Australian women's cricketer after Beth Mooney (823 fours) to hit 800 T20 fours.

