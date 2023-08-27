East Bay Blazers and Seattle Thunderbolts will lock horns in the Pacific Conference's Western Division of Minor League Cricket at Tollgate Farm Park, North Bend, Washington on August 27, Sunday.

East Bay Blazers, under the expertise of Angelo Perera, embarked on their competition with a triumphant streak of hat-trick victories over Socal Lashings, San Diego Surf Riders and Grizzlies. However, their unbroken streak came to a halt at the hands of Thunderbolts.

The Blazers will be aiming to settle the scores in their reverse contest and avenge their loss against Thunderbolts. They have an impressive mixture of young and seasoned players who can do well from the first ball of the game.

On the other hand, the Seattle Thunderbolts registered their second win of the tournament after defeating the Blazers. Their campaign commenced with a win over Silicon Valley Strikers and later lost to the same side by three wickets. Thunderbolts will be determined to continue their winning momentum in this exciting contest.

East Bay Blazers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Match Details

Match: East Bay Blazers vs Seattle Thunderbolts, Match 55

Date and Time: August 27, 2023, 10.45 pm IST

Venue: Tollgate Farm Park, North Bend, Washington

East Bay Blazers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Pitch Report

Only two contests have been played at this venue so far in this tournament. Interestingly, spinners have picked more wickets than pacers on this surface. The average first innings score is just 120. We can anticipate a low scoring contest with the team batting well in the middle overs coming out on top.

East Bay Blazers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Weather Forecast

Scattered clouds are expected to welcome these two sides in Washington. Nevertheless, we can expect a full bat-ball game with temperatures hovering around 25 degrees Celsius.

East Bay Blazers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Probable XIs

East Bay Blazers:

Adithya Ganesan (wk), David White, Vikash Mohan, Srimantha Wijeratne, Musadiq Ahmed, Angelo Perera (c), Sanjay Krishnamurthi, Harikrishnan Nair, Rusty Theron, Abhishek Paradkar, Nawaz Khan

Seattle Thunderbolts:

Ian Dev Singh (wk), Rishi Bhardwaj, Shashwat Kohli, Jagroop Raina, Shadley van Schalkwyk (c), Cinci Siegertsz, Dilpreet Bajwa, Syed Mehdi Hasan, D Shivkumar, Rahul Nama, Rohan Posanipally

East Bay Blazers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Match Prediction

East Bay Blazers showcase a perfect blend of young and experienced players. After facing a close defeat over Thunderbolts, the Blazers would be hitting the drawing board and finding chinks in their armour. Blazers have enough potential to overturn their fortunes and outperform Thunderbolts in this reverse contest.

Prediction: East Bay Blazers to win the match

East Bay Blazers vs Seattle Thunderbolts Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: N/A

Live Streaming: FanCode