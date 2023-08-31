MiLC 2023, Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals, Match 64: Probable XIs, Match Prediction, Pitch Report, and Weather Forecast Details

The 64th game of the 2023 MiLC edition is expected to kickoff between Ft Lauderdale Lions and Baltimore Royals on September 1 at Atlanta Cricket Fields in Georgia. The game is scheduled to begin at 10:15 PM IST. This will be the first encounter between both sides in this year’s MiLC competition.

Baltimore Royals are currently ranked number 1 in the Southern Division points table with 2 wins in 3 games. Their first match was abandoned. But subsequently, they were able to beat Morrisville Raptors and Orlando Galaxy. Their only solitary defeat came against the Morrisville Raptors. The team’s NRR currently stands at 1.702.

Ft Lauderdale Lions on the other hand rank 3rd in the Southern Division points table with 3 wins in 4 matches. Their NRR currently stands at 0.269. They lost their opening game to Atlanta Lightning but managed to bounce back in their recent fixtures. The team has now won three games on the trot and secured victories against Orlando Galaxy and Atlanta Lightening.

Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals Match Details:

Match: Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals, Match 64

Date and Time: September 1, Friday, 10:15 PM IST

Venue: Atlanta Cricket Fields, Georgia

Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals Pitch Report

This pitch has been balanced so far. However, the teams bowling first have won more matches this season so far. So, the toss winner might opt to bowl here. The par score on this venue is around 150. Pacers will find the conditions favorable early on in the innings and spinners will get enough assistance and can expect turn in the middle overs.

Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals Weather Report

The weather on match day will moderately be sunny with a possibility of a few clouds being dotted around. The maximum temperatures are expected to reach as high as 27° C. However, through the course of the day, the temperatures may dip to as low as 18° C. There are currently no chances of rain so we can expect a non-interrupted game.

Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals Predicted Xl

Ft Lauderdale Lions

Probable Xl

Tagenarine Chanderpaul (c), Rohan Ebanks, Isaiah Rajah, Bryan Gayle, Kevin Stoute, Ryan Persaud, Herlando Johnson, Elton Tucker Jr., Vinit Tagarse, Achilles Browne, Alderman Lesmond

Baltimore Royals

Probable Xl

Pargat Singh, Paul Palmer, Ritwik Behera, Sahil Kapoor, Aditya Bhardwaj, Bipul Sharma, Jaskaran Malhotra, Shmay Ghotra, Shrey Parmar, Keon Joseph, Derval Green

Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals Prediction

Baltimore Royals are currently the table-toppers of the Southern Division points table. They are comparatively better placed than Ft Lauderdale Lions who are ranked third in the points table. We expect the Baltimore Royals to exert their dominance over the Ft Lauderdale Lions in the upcoming fixture.

Prediction: Baltimore Royals to win the match.

Ft Lauderdale Lions vs. Baltimore Royals Streaming Details

Telecast: N/A

Live streaming: Fancode